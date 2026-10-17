MP CM, Pawan Kalyan Discuss Tiger Conservation, Gaur Reintroduction

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 17 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Saturday discussed strengthening tiger conservation measures in the Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR).

They also discussed expediting the proposed agreement for the reintroduction of gaur, or Indian bison, into the reserve as part of efforts to conserve biodiversity, according to a statement issued by the Jana Sena Party.

Yadav was visiting Andhra Pradesh to participate in the Dasara Sharannavaratri festivities at the Indrakeeladri temple in Vijayawada and Vijayawada Utsav 2.0. He met Kalyan at his camp office in Mangalagiri.

During the meeting, Kalyan stressed the need to strengthen tiger conservation in the reserve and urged that the agreement on gaur reintroduction be expedited.

He also said he would visit Madhya Pradesh soon, the statement said. The two leaders also discussed development-related issues concerning their respective states.

The Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve is a major protected area in the Eastern Ghats and an important landscape for tiger conservation.

The proposed reintroduction of gaur is intended to support biodiversity and maintain the ecological balance of the reserve.

During the meeting, Kalyan felicitated Yadav with an Uppada silk shawl. He also presented the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister with a Kondapalli handicraft depicting the coronation of Lord Rama, a painting of Goddess Durga made by Srikalahasti pen-kalamkari artisans, and Araku coffee.

In return, Yadav presented Kalyan with an idol of Lord Omkareshwar and prasad from the Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga shrine in Madhya Pradesh.