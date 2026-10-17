EMDR trauma therapy

Hakomi somatic therapy in Brooklyn

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A somatic psychotherapy center expands trauma therapy across NYC, improving access to body-centered approaches for emotional healing and recovery.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New York City - [17th Oct, 2026] - Somatic Psychotherapy Center, a body-based therapy practice serving clients in Brooklyn and Manhattan, has expanded its trauma therapy services to reach a broader population across New York City. The expansion increases access to somatic, body-based approaches to trauma, anxiety, and grief for residents seeking treatment options beyond conventional talk therapy.Expanded Access Across Brooklyn and ManhattanThe expansion allows Somatic Psychotherapy Center to offer sessions through its somatic therapy clinic in Brooklyn as well as through licensed somatic psychotherapists in Manhattan, giving clients in both boroughs access to body-based therapy. The center states that the expansion is intended to reduce wait times for new clients and to accommodate increased demand for somatic anxiety treatment in Brooklyn and Manhattan.Range of Trauma-Informed ModalitiesSomatic Psychotherapy Center offers a range of trauma-informed treatment modalities delivered by licensed clinicians. These include Somatic Experiencing therapy, a body-oriented approach focused on resolving symptoms associated with stress and trauma.EMDR trauma therapy, a structured method used to process traumatic memories. The center also provides Internal Family Systems (IFS) therapy, an approach that addresses distinct internal parts of a client's psychological experience, and grief and loss therapy for individuals processing bereavement or significant life transitions.Hakomi and Sensorimotor Psychotherapy ServicesAmong its body-based offerings, Somatic Psychotherapy Center provides Hakomi somatic therapy in Brooklyn, delivered by certified Hakomi therapists who apply mindfulness-based techniques to explore the connection between physical sensation and psychological experience.The center also offers Sensorimotor Psychotherapy, a body-centered treatment approach that incorporates physical awareness and movement into the processing of traumatic experience. The combined availability of Hakomi-trained clinicians and Sensorimotor Psychotherapy practitioners is a distinguishing feature of its clinical staff relative to other providers in the region.Sybil Ottenstein, LMHC-D, CHT, Founder and Clinical Director at Somatic Psychotherapy Center, said: ""Relational trauma requires relational healing. Most people who come to us have already done good work in talk therapy and still feel stuck, because the body speaks its own language and it isn't words. It's felt sense, memory, metaphor, movement. Our clinicians are trained to speak that language, slowly and through relationship, across Hakomi, Somatic Experiencing, EMDR, and ketamine-assisted psychotherapy.""Clinical ApproachSomatic Psychotherapy Center's treatment model is grounded in the principle that trauma and chronic stress can manifest physically, and that addressing bodily sensation alongside cognitive and emotional processing may support treatment outcomes. Clinicians at the center hold state licensure in their respective disciplines and receive training in one or more somatic modalities offered by the practice.Service AvailabilityThe center accepts new clients for individual therapy across its Brooklyn and Manhattan locations, with intake coordinated through its clinical administrative staff. Session formats, modality selection, and treatment planning are determined on an individual basis following an initial consultation.About Somatic Psychotherapy CenterSomatic Psychotherapy Center is a psychotherapy practice based in New York City, providing body-based and trauma-informed mental health services to clients in Brooklyn and Manhattan. Sybil Ottenstein, LMHC-D, CHT, Founder and Clinical Director, created the practice for people who have gained insight through traditional talk therapy but still feel stuck. The center's clinical team includes licensed psychotherapists trained in modalities such as Somatic Experiencing, Hakomi, Sensorimotor Psychotherapy, EMDR, and Internal Family Systems.Media ContactContact Person: Sybil Ottenstein, OwnerAddress: 36 Waverly Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205Phone: (929)577-6670Email:...Website:

Sybil Ottenstein

Somatic Psychotherapy Center

+1 9295776670

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Somatic Psychotherapy Center Expands Trauma Therapy Across NYC News Provided By Digital guider October 17, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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