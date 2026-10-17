Bihar: Gopal Mandal Attacks JD-U After His Son Joins Congress

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 17 (IANS) Former MLA Gopal Mandal targeted JD-U after his son, Ashish Mandal, joined the Congress in Bhagalpur on Saturday.

The induction ceremony was held at the Congress office in the presence of Bihar Congress president Rajesh Ram and the party's Bihar in-charge, Krishna Allavaru.

Following his son's induction, Gopal Mandal described the JD-U as a“party of middlemen” and claimed that the party no longer had influential leaders.

He also remarked that the influence of JD-U leader Nitish Kumar had declined.

His remarks have added a new dimension to the political debate in Bhagalpur.

Gopal Mandal praised the Congress as the country's oldest political party, highlighting its ideology and historical legacy.

He expressed confidence that his son's entry would strengthen the party in the region.

Speaking after joining the Congress, Ashish Mandal said his decision was driven primarily by ideology.

He argued that Congress's principles and the approach of its leaders aligned with the interests of the country and society.

Ashish said politics should be based on equality and mutual respect rather than discrimination on religious or caste lines.

He maintained that people should receive equal respect regardless of their economic background, caste or religion.

He also highlighted his family's historical association with the Congress, stating that earlier generations had been connected with the party and that the younger generation was now seeking to carry forward its ideology.

Ashish said he wanted to contribute to strengthening the Congress's ideological presence from Bhagalpur to Delhi, adding that young people could play an important role in the process.

Ashish Mandal also clarified his position on the BJP, saying his opposition was directed at the political system implemented by the party rather than at its members on a personal level.

He argued that if the BJP refrained from caste- and religion-based politics and improved its approach to governance, there would be less reason to oppose it.

He added that flaws in the existing system often lead to protests and demonstrations.

His remarks placed constitutional values, social equality and the political system at the centre of his stated reasons for joining the Congress.

Welcoming Ashish Mandal into the party, Bihar Congress president Rajesh Ram described him as an energetic young leader who had been inspired by Rahul Gandhi's ideology.

Rajesh Ram said Rahul Gandhi's campaigns involving students and his efforts to protect the Constitution were attracting young people to the Congress.

Referring to Ashish Mandal's background in the Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) category, he stressed the importance of safeguarding the Constitution to protect the rights of backward and marginalised communities.

The state Congress president also claimed that people across several states were joining the party because of Rahul Gandhi's ideology.