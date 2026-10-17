HM Amit Shah Lauds NCB For Busting 2 Drug Units In Greater Noida

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday praised the NCB for busting two clandestine drug laboratories in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and arresting two traffickers, including a foreign national.

The operation also resulted in the recovery of 379.740 kg of amphetamine-containing material estimated to yield approximately 56 kg of finished crystalline amphetamine, with an indicative illicit market value of about Rs 45 crore, said an official.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) identified the two arrested accused as Destiny Abraham Dumbiri, who claimed to be Nigerian, and Lallawmzuali alias Olivia Lalchawimawii, a resident of Mizoram.

In a post on X, Home Minister Shah said,“A major milestone has been achieved with the busting of two clandestine drug laboratories in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The operation led to the seizure of huge quantities of synthetic drugs, drug precursors and equipment, and the arrest of two individuals, including one foreign national.”

“It is a remarkable example of intelligence-led enforcement and a testament to our unwavering commitment to dismantling drug cartels before December 2029, in line with the Vision Document on Narcotics Control 2026–2029, adopted under Modi Ji's Mission for Nashamukt Bharat. Congratulations to the NCB on this major success,” said HM Shah.

Acting on specific intelligence, the NCB busted two clandestine drug-manufacturing laboratories at Village Jahanabad Kadalpur, District Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday.

Both the labs were operating from rented premises allegedly converted for the manufacture and processing of synthetic drugs, the NCB said in a statement.

The NCB said that immigration records established that Dumbiri entered India in January 2020 as Francis Kalokoh, a Sierra Leone national, on a tourist visa valid until December 2020.

Olivia was previously arrested in a case investigated by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Goa, involving the seizure of 313 grams of heroin-containing powder (commercial quantity) from her checked-in baggage at Dabolim Airport, Goa, in March 2026 and is presently on bail.

The operation resulted in the recovery of 379.740 kg of amphetamine-containing material - 4.260 kg crystalline, 157.700 kg semi-crystalline and 217.780 kg liquid material- and 10 kg of pseudoephedrine, it said.

The seizure also included a large quantity of chemicals, including hydrochloric acid, acetone, toluene, sulphuric acid, potassium permanganate, etc., which go into the manufacturing of methamphetamine, the NCB said.

The premises contained substantial chemical-processing arrangements, including large-capacity heating mantles, glass reaction vessels, chemical storage drums, filtration equipment, weighing scales, respirators and other laboratory apparatus, it said.

The present operation follows NCB's busting of a clandestine synthetic-drug laboratory in Kasna Industrial Area, Gautam Buddha Nagar, in October 2024, where approximately 95.5 kg of synthetic drugs in solid and liquid forms were seized. That investigation revealed suspected links with the Mexican drug cartel Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG); five persons, including a Mexican national, were arrested.