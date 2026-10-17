Thane Court To Hear Rs 2,000 Crore Defamation Suit Against Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya, Sanjay Raut On Oct 21

MENAFN - IANS) Thane, Oct 17 (IANS) A Thane court has scheduled an initial hearing on October 21 in a Rs 2,000 crore defamation suit filed by Satish Salian, father of late Disha Salian, against Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Aaditya Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray, MP Sanjay Raut and others.

According to the plaintiff's side, the Civil Judge, Senior Division, Thane, listed the matter for preliminary hearing after the removal of procedural objections in the case. Notices and copies of the plaint have also been served on the concerned defendants.

Advocates Ishwarlal Agrawal and Tanveer Nizam, representing Satish Salian, will argue for interim relief during the October 21 hearing.

The plaintiff is seeking directions to remove all allegedly defamatory posts, videos and statements published by the defendants on social media, digital platforms and other forums. He has also sought an injunction restraining them from republishing or making similar allegations in the future.

Among the key reliefs sought is an order directing the defendants to furnish a bank guarantee of Rs 2,000 crore to secure the amount claimed in the defamation suit. The plaintiff has also sought a public apology from the defendants for allegedly damaging his reputation and that of his lawyers.

Moreover, the plaintiff's side intends to seek attachment of the defendants' properties and their detention in civil prison, subject to applicable legal provisions and circumstances.

According to the allegations made in the plaint, Satish Salian and his advocates have been subjected to allegedly derogatory, misleading and defamatory statements while he has been pursuing justice in connection with his daughter Disha Salian's death.

The plaintiff has alleged that attempts were made to portray his legal battle as a political conspiracy and question his credibility.

His lawyers are expected to argue that freedom of expression does not confer an unrestricted right to damage an individual's reputation and dignity. The October 21 hearing is expected to focus on the plaintiff's demands for interim protection and other reliefs.