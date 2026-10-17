Bommai Urges Centre To Curb Anti-India Plots Using Foreign Funds

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday expressed deep concern over certain alleged conspiracies against India and the funding being received by NGOs from foreign sources and stated that the central government should take the plots being hatched against the country using foreign funds seriously and completely curb such activities.

Speaking to the media in Hubballi, he claimed that certain political parties and activities against the country are receiving money from foreign sources. "It has been proven that foreign donations have flown into our neighbouring countries such as Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. It has been proven that funds have been flowing in for the past 10 years, especially from organisations like the Soros Foundation," he stated.

Bommai slams Rahul Gandhi as 'liar'

He alleged that Rahul Gandhi is a "liar" who demonstrates that there is no democracy in India whenever he travels abroad. "Rahul Gandhi speaks against the country whenever he goes abroad and attempts to portray that there is no democracy in the country. However, if there were no democracy, how could he become the leader of the opposition? The fact that he himself contested from two states is proof that democracy is alive in the country. This shows that he is lying," he said.

'Congress creating insecurity with CSDS'

He also claimed that the Congress is creating insecurity with the help of the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS). "Unable to face the BJP in elections, the Congress is attempting to create insecurity with the support of organisations like CSDS. Now they are saying both are the same because both have failed personally. Just as the central government has brought strict regulations on foreign funds coming to NGOs, it should also take strict action against anti-India funds," he urged.

On women's reservation meeting

Regarding the question about AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge's appeal to convene an all-party meeting before the implementation of women's reservation, he said, "An all-party meeting will be called before the special session takes place." (ANI)

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