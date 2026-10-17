Maha Drought 'Alarming', Govt Unresponsive: Supriya Sule To Fadnavis

NCP (Sharad Chandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule on Saturday called the drought situation in Maharashtra "very alarming", accusing the state government of not responding to the opposition's suggestions and of not keeping its promises to farmers, even as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Rs 5000 has been provided to drought-hit farmers as advance financial assistance.

Sule: 'No Response from Govt'

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Sule said party chief Sharad Pawar had already reached out to CM Fadnavis and do not wish to politicise the situation. "The situation is very alarming. Sharad Pawar has written two letters to the Chief Minister with several suggestions. We do not want to politicise the drought. We are ready to work with the government, but there has been no response from its side, and no plan is being implemented," she said.

She said the government had promised far more than Rs 5000, claiming that money due under other schemes had also not reached farmers. "This government had promised farmers not ₹5,000, but ₹1 lakh per hectare. We demand that this promise be fulfilled. The government was also supposed to provide financial assistance under several schemes, but the money has not been disbursed. Of all the promises made to farmers, the government has not fulfilled even one," she said.

Fadnavis: 'Unprecedented Relief Measure'

This follows CM Fadnavis' announcement that the state government has provided an advance financial assistance of ₹5,000 to affected farmers, describing it as an unprecedented relief measure.

Fadnavis contrasted Maharashtra's efforts with Karnataka's drought relief measures, noting that while ₹5,000 cannot fully cover a farmer's losses, it offers immediate support and relief. "For the first time, we have provided advance financial assistance to farmers in this manner. Never before have Maharashtra's farmers received such assistance before December. Earlier, farmers with small landholdings received barely Rs 1,000. Now, every eligible farmer will receive at least Rs 5,000, with the remaining compensation paid later. Karnataka has provided only Rs 2,500 despite facing severe drought. I understand farmers' hardships, and Rs 5,000 cannot compensate for their losses, but it will offer some relief," Fadnavis said.

CM Hits Back at Opposition

Fadnavis then turned on the opposition, comparing the criticism to the response to the Ladki Bahin scheme."When we provided Rs 1,500 to women under the Ladki Bahin scheme, the same Congress and opposition leaders criticised the amount. But the women knew the importance of Rs 1,500, just as our farmers understand the value of Rs 5,000."

He added, "Leaders who live in huge bungalows, travel in expensive cars and own several institutions will never understand the value of Rs 5,000. Devendra Fadnavis had earlier announced that the state had declared drought in 305 talukas, up from the earlier 265. (ANI)

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