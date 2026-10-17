Govt Pushes FTA Utilisation With Outreach Programme In Rajasthan

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) The government has organised an outreach programme, 'Leveraging FTAs ', to create awareness about benefits under India's Free Trade Agreements and facilitate utilisation by exporters in Jaipur, an official statement said on Saturday.

According to the Commerce Ministry, the programme was addressed by Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce, Mohit Yadav and saw participation from exporters, representatives of the state government, DGFT, Jaipur Special Economic Zone and Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

The initiative aims to help enterprises translate preferential market access under FTAs into export opportunities through information, capacity building and coordination among Commerce Department, states and industry. It assumes significance amid India's expanding global engagement.

The ministry cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum and Independence Day address on opportunities created by FTAs for producers, farmers and MSMEs, with emphasis on international quality standards.

In addition, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has also highlighted that FTAs offer opportunities for farmers, women entrepreneurs, youth, MSMEs and artisans through reduced or zero-duty access.

India's cumulative merchandise and services exports during April-September 2026-27 are estimated at $476.20 billion against $418.31 billion in the corresponding period last year, up 13.84 per cent, the ministry said.

"Major drivers of merchandise export growth in September 2026 included electronic goods, petroleum products, organic and inorganic chemicals, engineering goods, and cotton yarn, fabrics, made-ups and handloom products," according to the government.

The state aims to become a $350 billion economy by 2029 and achieve exports of Rs 1.5 lakh crore by 2029 under REPP 2024, aligning with Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, it added.

FTAs can help Rajasthan farmers and FPOs access markets for millets, spices and processed foods, while MSMEs and artisans can benefit from tariff preferences and global supply chain participation, the ministry said.