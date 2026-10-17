Indian Navy Ships Conclude Seychelles Port Call

MENAFN - IANS) Victoria, Oct 17 (IANS) Ships of the Indian Navy's First Training Squadron (1TS) concluded their port call at Seychelles' Port Victoria, during which they conducted a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with Seychelles Coast Guard ship Andromache, the Ministry of Defence stated on Saturday.

INS Tir, INS Sujata and Indian Coast Guard Ship Sarathi departed Port Victoria on Thursday on completion of the port call, which commenced on Monday, as part of their ongoing training deployment.

“The engagement reinforced the longstanding India-Seychelles partnership through professional training, capacity building, and interactions with the country's leadership and maritime community,” the ministry said in a statement.

During the port call, the Senior Officer of 1TS, along with the Commanding Officers of the visiting ships, called on Chief of Defence Forces of the Seychelles Defence Force (SDF) Major General Michael Rosette, with discussions focusing on the enduring partnership and bilateral cooperation between the two forces.

“The Indian Navy's First Training Squadron 1TS conducted a PASSEX with Seychelles Coast Guard ship Andromache during its deployment. The exercise featured joint patrolling, communication drills and coordinated manoeuvres,” the Indian Navy posted on X.

The programme also included professional activities and cross-training visits, along with firefighting and small-arms training for SDF personnel.

“Outreach initiatives included a medical camp, distribution of essential supplies at the Point La Rue elderly home, a visit by schoolchildren, and a musical performance by the Indian Navy Band,” the Ministry stated.

“The deployment underscores the strong bonds of friendship between India and Seychelles and reflects the Indian Navy's commitment to capacity building and regional partnerships in line with the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions),” it added.

In August, India handed over specialised calibrated tools and repaired electronic units to Seychelles, strengthening defence and maritime cooperation.

“Strengthening India-Seychelles Defence and Maritime Security Cooperation. 3 repaired Dornier Main Electronic Units (MEUs), 18 sets of calibrated specialised aircraft tools, 50 safety helmets and seamanship ropes were handed over by Defence Adviser Capt. Shravan Sareen to Maj. Gen. Michael Rosette, CDF, SDF,” the High Commission of India in Victoria stated on X.

According to the Indian mission, the items were repaired/calibrated at Indian Naval facilities free of cost and will enable in-house testing and faster repairs for the Dornier fleet that is used by the Seychelles Air Force for Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance, CASEVAC (Casualty Evacuation), and SAR (Search and Rescue).

“The safety and seamanship gear will elevate personnel safety and op readiness of the Seychelles Coast Guard,” the High Commission highlighted.