India-UK Maritime Exercise Konkan-26 Concludes Off Plymouth

MENAFN - IANS) London, Oct 17 (IANS) The India-UK bilateral maritime exercise Konkan-26 has concluded off Plymouth in the UK, enabling the Indian Navy and the Royal Navy to engage across a wide range of professional and operational domains, the Indian Navy said on Saturday.

Conducted from October 8 to 15, the exercise saw the Indian Navy represented by stealth frigate INS Trishul, while the Royal Navy deployed HMS Sutherland, a Duke-class anti-submarine warfare frigate. The exercise was conducted by the Royal Navy's Fleet Operational Standards and Training (FOST).

“The intensive four-day Sea Phase, conducted from 12-15 Oct 26, encompassed advanced seamanship manoeuvres, joint tactical exercises, communication procedures, anti-surface asymmetric warfare, anti-submarine warfare and weapon firings in a multi-threat maritime environment. These serials enhanced interoperability between the participating units,” the Navy said in a statement.

“Through the exchange of professional expertise and best practices, Konkan-26 reinforced the ability of the Indian Navy and the Royal Navy to operate together across complex maritime scenarios, furthering the enduring maritime partnership between India and the UK,” it added.

The Indian Navy's guided missile stealth frigate INS Trishul had arrived at the United Kingdom's Plymouth on October 11 to participate in the exercise, the Ministry of Defence had said.

“India-UK annual bilateral maritime exercise Konkan-26 is a testament to the enduring maritime partnership between India and the UK. Over the past two decades, the exercise has grown significantly in scale and complexity, fostering enhanced interoperability and mutual understanding in maritime operations between the two navies,” the ministry said.

“Since its inception, KONKAN has evolved into a cornerstone of cooperation, showcasing the commitment of both navies towards enhancing maritime security,” it added.

The Ministry said the exercise exemplified the partnership envisioned by the two countries.

“The exercise is a reaffirmation of the shared commitment to ensuring secure, open and free seas and exemplifies the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership outlined in the India-UK Vision 2035,” it said.

–IANS

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