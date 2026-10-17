Pregnant Woman Journalist Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of 'Assault', Files Police Complaint On Oct 12 Incident

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) A woman journalist from a news website on Saturday lodged a criminal complaint of assault or use of criminal force against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who, she claimed, pushed her while leading a march towards the Supreme Court on October 12, said a police official.

Richa Parashar, 28, met the Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, and handed over her criminal complaint, seeking immediate registration of an FIR against Rahul Gandhi and others who used criminal force intentionally against a“three-month-pregnant journalist causing physical injury and mental trauma”.

The complaint is related to alleged mistreatment, threats and use of criminal force against the three-month-pregnant journalist, a resident of Sector 78 in Noida, while undertaking a news reporting task related to Rahul Gandhi's protest near the Supreme Court.

The complaint filed by the Associate Producer of the news website seeks action under the provisions of the BNS, 2023, Section 74, which deals with assault or criminal force against a woman with intent or knowledge that it is likely to outrage her modesty and Section 115(2), related to punishment for voluntarily causing hurt.

She also sought action against Rahul Gandhi under Section 131 which deals with assault or criminal force without grave and sudden provocation; Section 125 which deals with rash or negligent acts endangering human life or personal safety and Section 3(5) that deals with joint liability for criminal acts committed by several persons in furtherance of their common intention.

In her complaint, Parashar said,“I asked questions from Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and suddenly he pushed me towards the gate. I pleaded, repeatedly, that I should not be pushed. The pleas were ignored.”

“The push was so hard and with force that I lost my balance and fell,” she said.

“The act was committed openly, in a crowded public place, in the presence of security personnel, journalists and other persons. It was a push delivered despite my express pleas, and not a mere jostle of the crowd,” she said.

The journalist said that the Supreme Court has also taken cognisance of the incident and issued notice on the incident and ordered the preservation of the original videos of the October 12 incident.

Parashar said,“The incident has caused me serious mental trauma and has made it fearful for me to carry out my professional work.”

“A woman in the first trimester of pregnancy was pushed to the ground and had to be taken to emergency care. The pain, fear and mental distress I suffered, and the continuing medical supervision my pregnancy now requires, are direct consequences of this act,” she said, asking the Delhi Police to register an FIR on this complaint without delay against Rahul Gandhi and all the persons involved in causing this physical and mental injury to me, endangering my life.

“I demand prompt registration of the FIR and a fair, time-bound investigation, failing which I shall pursue every remedy available in law,” she said.