'Not Custodian Of Pending Files': Jharkhand Lop's Sharp Message To CM Soren Over Stalled Projects

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Oct 17 (IANS) Jharkhand Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi has questioned Chief Minister Hemant Soren over the functioning of the state government, flagging the 'closure of 288 sand ghats' despite their auction, suspension of holding tax collection and delays in road construction projects worth Rs 1,410 crore in Ranchi.

In a post on X, Marandi sought answers from the Chief Minister on the three issues and demanded time-bound action, transparency and public disclosure of the progress made.

"Government can run on the assurances of bureaucrats, but that does not absolve it of accountability," Marandi said, questioning why 288 out of 302 auctioned sand ghats in the state remained closed.

He alleged that despite the completion of auctions, files related to mandatory approvals were still pending, creating conditions that encouraged illegal sand mining. He questioned who was responsible for completing environmental clearances, Gram Sabha permissions and other statutory formalities.

Marandi also sought public disclosure of the role of Rajiv Lochan Bakshi, Member Secretary of the State Pollution Control Board, and details of work pending at his level.

"People cannot build houses merely by auctioning sand ghats. They need sand to be made available," he said, demanding regular supplies from authorised ghats at reasonable prices and transparent transportation arrangements.

Raising the issue of holding tax collection, the BJP leader questioned why the process had remained suspended since August 21. He pointed out that the agreement with the previous agency had been terminated without putting an alternative arrangement in place.

He demanded that the government disclose the period of suspension, the resulting revenue loss and the proposed alternative mechanism for collection. He also called for immediate restoration of collection and a clear timeline for introducing the new system.

Former Jharkhand CM Marandi further flagged the delay in Ranchi's road infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,410 crore, saying residents were facing daily inconvenience because of the stalled works.

Referring to Sunil Kumar, who is handling the important Road Construction and Urban Development departments, Marandi questioned the pace of implementation and accountability.

He also alleged that certain officials had attempted to suppress reports about their“irregularities” by threatening to stop advertisements. "The public is watching and understanding everything," he said, adding that those responsible would eventually have to answer for their actions.

Listing eight demands, Marandi called for the publication of reasons behind the closure of 288 sand ghats and a list of pending approvals; fixed deadlines for environmental clearances, Gram Sabha permissions and other statutory procedures; regular sand supplies at reasonable rates; immediate restoration of holding tax collection; and disclosure of revenue losses and details of their recovery.

He also demanded a review and progress report of the Rs 1,410 crore road projects, monthly updates on sand ghats, holding tax and road construction on a public portal, and action against responsible officials and contractors after reviewing pending cases.

Issuing a pointed warning to the Chief Minister, Marandi said, "An officer will simply write a remark on a file and move ahead, but the people will write the verdict on your tenure."

He cautioned that if the government continued shielding officials over incomplete projects, the political consequences of their failures would also fall on the Chief Minister.

"People have elected a Chief Minister, not a custodian of pending files. Give answers, not excuses," Marandi said, asserting that the BJP would not compromise on issues concerning public interest.