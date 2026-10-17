YSRCP Demands Central Forces, Kurnool DIG's Suspension For Fair Polls

YSRCP has demanded that the Election Commission deploy Central Forces and suspend the Kurnool DIG to ensure "fair and free elections", a release said.

Allegations of Police Misuse

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, former MP Gorantla Madhav said the coalition government is "misusing the police to intimidate YSRCP candidates, with the active participation of the police."

"The Central Election Commission and the Governor should intervene and press for Central Forces for election duty, as the Kurnool DIG has been acting in a biased manner, taking sides with the ruling Party," it alleged. "He should be immediately suspended, without which there cannot be free and fair elections," he said.

"Incidents of attacks, intimidation and coercion took place at Dharmavaram, Kurnool, Punganur and other places, where Opposition Party candidates and supporters were attacked and intimidated, while the police have been functioning as ruling Party agents," it alleged. "All erring officials should be removed from election duty, and the Kurnool DIG should be suspended. Elections should be held with Central Forces," he said.

TDP Accused of Obstructing Nominations

Meanwhile, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Saturday accused the ruling TDP-led coalition in Andhra Pradesh of obstructing opposition candidates from filing nominations, alleging that the move stemmed from its fear of electoral defeat.

Addressing the media in Tadepalli, Reddy alleged that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was using the police to intimidate the opposition and prevent its candidates from filing nomination papers.“Chandrababu is scared of imminent defeat, which is the reason why he has been orchestrating the intimidation through police and trying to stop the opposition from filing nominations,” he said. (ANI)

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