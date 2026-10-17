Maharashtra Drought: Fadnavis Announces Rs 5,000 Advance Relief

Amid drought-like situation in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Saturday that the state government has provided an advance financial assistance of ₹5,000 to affected farmers, describing it as an unprecedented relief measure.

Speaking to reporters in Wardha, Fadnavis contrasted Maharashtra's efforts with Karnataka's drought relief measures, noting that while ₹5,000 cannot fully cover a farmer's losses, it offers immediate support and relief. "For the first time, we have provided advance financial assistance to farmers in this manner. Never before have Maharashtra's farmers received such assistance before December. Earlier, farmers with small landholdings received barely Rs 1,000. Now, every eligible farmer will receive at least Rs 5,000, with the remaining compensation paid later. Karnataka has provided only Rs 2,500 despite facing severe drought. I understand farmers' hardships, and Rs 5,000 cannot compensate for their losses, but it will offer some relief," Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis Hits Out at Opposition

Fadnavis then turned on the opposition, comparing the criticism to the response to the Ladki Bahin scheme. "When we provided Rs 1,500 to women under the Ladki Bahin scheme, the same Congress and opposition leaders criticised the amount. But the women knew the importance of Rs 1,500, just as our farmers understand the value of Rs 5,000." He added, "Leaders who live in huge bungalows, travel in expensive cars and own several institutions will never understand the value of Rs 5,000."

Drought Declared in 305 Talukas

Devendra Fadnavis had earlier announced that the state had declared drought in 305 talukas, up from the earlier 265. Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Fadnavis said the government had decided to extend assistance to farmers facing crop losses and financial distress due to the drought, and had expedited the process compared to previous years.“Earlier, drought was declared in 265 talukas. Today, we have declared drought in a total of 305 talukas. We have checked old records; normally help is given in December. But this time we have declared drought in advance,” he said.

“This Diwali is going to be difficult for farmers. It will be difficult for them to manage during Diwali. Considering this situation, we have discussed and decided to provide assistance to farmers in the coming days. We have decided to give Rs 5,000 to farmers as a Diwali bonus. This amount should reach the farmers' accounts before Diwali. The loan waiver amount is also being credited to their accounts,” the Chief Minister added. (ANI)

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