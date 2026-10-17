Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport Brings Dhaka's Best Bread

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Dhaka: Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport, a property of IHG Hotels & Resorts, has launched an artisan bakery brand - Dhaka's Best Bread - marking the occasion to coincide with World Bread Day on October 16.

The collection, led by Master Baker and Pâtissier Chef Philip Gomes, combines traditional baking techniques, quality ingredients, and craftsmanship, bringing together five distinct bread varieties for guests to enjoy.

The launch event was attended by James Goldman, Deputy High Commissioner and Development Director at the British High Commission in Dhaka, as Chief Guest, along with Sakib Ershad, Director of Trade and Investment at the British High Commission in Bangladesh, as Guest of Honor.

Speaking at the launch, Goldman said the UK remains the largest source of foreign direct investment in Bangladesh, adding that British brands such as IHG are "not simply taking a slice of the market but forming long-term partnerships that contribute to Bangladesh's economic ambition."

Ashwani Nayar, Area General Manager for IHG Southwest Asia and Cluster General Manager for Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport and InterContinental Dhaka, said bread has long served as something that brings people together, noting its deep roots in Dhaka's food culture, from the flatbreads and bakarkhani of Old Dhaka to recipes passed down through generations.

He said the new collection, guided by Chef Philip, blends traditional methods with familiar and new flavors, built around the hotel's philosophy, "Your Bread, Your Way," which recognizes that everyone has their own tastes and rituals when it comes to enjoying bread.

During the event, Chef Philip introduced the new collection and cut his signature sourdough loaf, inviting attendees to sample the bread.

He recalled that the bakery was established when the hotel first opened, built around a "mother" dough that required patience and time to develop. He said the aroma of the first loaves leaving the oven remains a vivid memory, describing it as a proud moment that also marked the start of an ongoing commitment to quality.

The five varieties introduced in the collection include Artisans, a long-fermented bread with a crisp crust; Multigrain, made with seeds, oats, and local honey; and Wellness, featuring chia seeds, oats, and quinoa.

The lineup also includes Savoury, a rustic ciabatta infused with roasted garlic and Mediterranean flavors, and Soft Signature, a golden, coconut milk-based bread with a hint of turmeric.

The bread collection is available at Connexions, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport's two-floor lobby cafe, where guests can also customize their orders to suit their preferences, in keeping with the“Your Bread, Your Way” philosophy. Terms and conditions apply.

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