Drone-Dropped Weapons, Heroin Smuggling Racket: NIA Invokes Additional UAPA Sections Against Six Accused

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed its third chargesheet in an international arms and narcotics trafficking case involving an alleged cross-border smuggling syndicate operating across northern India.

The agency has named two additional accused and invoked further provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against six persons charge-sheeted earlier.

The two newly charge-sheeted accused have been identified as Satyanarayan Meghwal, son of Ami Lal, and Sahil Godara, son of Vijay Singh. Both were arrested in July 2026.

The chargesheet was filed before the NIA Special Court in Jaipur, Rajasthan, under various provisions of the UAPA, Arms Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The agency has also incorporated additional UAPA sections against six accused persons named in its earlier chargesheets.

The case relates to an alleged organised smuggling network with cross-border links. The NIA had previously filed two chargesheets in the case on August 14, 2025, and February 5, 2026.

According to the investigation, members of the syndicate operating from across the border allegedly used drones to drop consignments containing foreign-made illegal weapons, ammunition and heroin near international border areas.

These consignments were subsequently retrieved by co-accused and other members of the network on the Indian side and distributed across Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab.

Investigators have also found that the syndicate allegedly used encrypted communication channels to coordinate its activities, manage logistics and evade law enforcement agencies.

The NIA further alleged that the network intended to target vulnerable youth by distributing narcotic and psychotropic substances, to promote addiction, exploit individuals and foster disaffection against India.

The agency said further investigation was underway to identify and apprehend other suspects, establish the wider network and ascertain the full extent of the alleged criminal activities.