Gujarat Govt To Take Investment Pitch To 22 Nations, Eight Indian Cities Ahead Of Vibrant Summit

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 17 (IANS) Gujarat will reach out to investors in 22 countries and eight Indian cities over October and November as part of its efforts to attract businesses and technology partners ahead of the 11th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, scheduled to be held in Gandhinagar in January 2027.

The international delegations will visit Australia, New Zealand, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Poland, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Russia, the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kenya, Tanzania and Mozambique. Domestic roadshows are planned in Guwahati, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Jaipur.

The summit, themed 'Viksit Gujarat – Shaping Global Future', will be held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar from January 10 to 12, 2027.

The Industrial Extension Bureau (iNDEXTb), the state government's nodal agency, is coordinating the investment outreach.

The delegations will hold sector-specific roundtables and individual meetings with multinational companies, institutional investors, government agencies, chambers of commerce, trade associations and innovation organisations.

They will also seek to secure the participation of business leaders at the summit.

The outreach will highlight investment opportunities arising from India's expanding network of free trade agreements, including agreements with the UAE, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) nations and the European Union, according to the state government.

The government will focus on sectors including semiconductors, artificial intelligence, financial technology, green energy, data centres and space technologies, with the aim of attracting suppliers, technology partners and skilled professionals to build supporting industrial ecosystems around existing investments.

Gujarat will pitch its port infrastructure and strategic coastline, industrial parks, the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, the Dholera development and GIFT City as key advantages for investors.

The state will also highlight its renewable energy capacity, growing semiconductor and electronics manufacturing base, and single-window clearance system.

The latest phase follows an international outreach programme in August, when Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel led a delegation to the United States and Canada.

The delegation held meetings with technology companies, investors and industry bodies in San Francisco, Washington, D.C. and Toronto.

At the summit's curtain-raiser event in New Delhi on August 30, Patel said: "The initiative, launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had developed into a platform for investor confidence and knowledge-sharing."

He said Gujarat had demonstrated its capabilities across industries and that the 2027 edition would support the Prime Minister's "Sapta-Dhara" vision by bringing science, technology and enterprise together to strengthen livelihoods, food and energy security, and opportunities for young people.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said, "Gujarat had emerged as a preferred investment destination across sectors ranging from semiconductors to ports."

He attributed this to 25 years of investor confidence and said investments in the state were secure and could generate appropriate returns.

At a roadshow in Mumbai, Patel urged domestic and international investors to“Come to Gujarat – Grow in Gujarat – Grow with Gujarat”. Among the sectors being promoted, semiconductors are a major focus.

The state government cited Micron's assembly and test facility, whose inauguration it plans for February 2026, and Kaynes Semicon's outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) unit, inaugurated in March 2026.

The CG Power-Renesas OSAT project is also under way. At Dholera, Tata Electronics is building a commercial semiconductor fabrication facility in partnership with Taiwan's Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation, with Dutch company ASML as an equipment and technology partner.

GIFT City, which houses India's first International Financial Services Centre, is another key part of the investment pitch.

The government said more than 1,000 entities operate there, employing over 20,000 people, while 38 banks have a combined asset base of USD 100 billion.

The International Financial Services Centres Authority serves as the unified regulator, while single-window clearances and plug-and-play infrastructure are intended to facilitate business operations.

The city also has a utility tunnel, a command and control centre and a district cooling system. In renewable energy, the government highlighted the Khavda renewable energy park in Kutch.

Spread across more than 72,000 hectares, the planned 37-GW solar-wind hybrid project is expected to generate enough electricity to power nearly 18 million homes when completed.

According to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Gujarat's installed renewable energy capacity stood at 52.61 GW, accounting for around 18 per cent of India's total installed renewable energy capacity.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was launched in 2003, when PM Modi was the state's chief minister. From an initial edition attended by about 100 participants, it has grown into a major international investment event bringing together government representatives, business leaders, policymakers and investors.

The 10th edition, held in January 2024, attracted more than 61,000 delegates from over 140 countries and had more than 30 partner countries.

The Gujarat government aims to expand participation and investment engagement further at the 2027 summit.