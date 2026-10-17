Impactlife Blood Donors Contribute More Than $30K For Nonprofits

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) "Good Giving" offers donors the opportunity to pay it forward with Donor Rewards

Davenport, Iowa, Oct. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volunteer blood donors have contributed more than $30,000 to nonprofit causes through ImpactLife's“Good Giving” program so far this year. The blood center recently distributed checks to nonprofit food banks and animal shelters across the ImpactLife service region after blood donors gave $33,140 in Donor Rewards from March 2 through August 31, 2026. Funds are provided by blood donors as part of ImpactLife's "Good Giving" program, which allows blood donors to use the value of ImpactLife donor rewards to make a financial impact for charitable organizations.

GOOD GIVING: HOW IT WORKS

Good Giving is a component of the blood center's Donor For Life rewards program. After each donation, blood donors receive an email with the subject line“Your Recent Donation” within 48 hours. The message includes a link to order a thank you gift, which can come in the form of an electronic gift card, points to use in the Donor Rewards Store, or the opportunity to make a charitable donation. Donors who select the Good Giving option receive information on how to select their charity. The amount of the contribution is based on the type of blood donation (whole blood, double red cells, or platelets / plasma) and donor frequency. (Learn more at bloodcenter.org/goodgiving.)

Donor for Life is ImpactLife's donor frequency and rewards program, thanking volunteer blood donors with exclusive items for their lifesaving commitment. Learn about electronic gift cards, the Donor Rewards Store, and our Good Giving program at bloodcenter.org/donorforlife.

To book an appointment for blood donation, call (800) 747-5401, text LIFESAVER to 999-777, or schedule online at or via the ImpactLife mobile app (/app ).

From March through August, blood donors at ImpactLife elected to donate more than $30,000 of donor rewards to various nonprofit organizations. The program continues with a new set of nonprofit options covering national health research and advocacy organizations and children's hospitals that serve families in the ImpactLife service region.

“Donors who support Good Giving appreciate the opportunity to be part of something bigger,” said Tara Matheson, Director, Donor Recruitment and Engagement.“We are proud to offer our Good Giving program because every blood donation and every dollar contributed helps strengthen the communities we serve.”

ABOUT IMPACTLIFE

ImpactLife is a nonprofit, independent, community blood center founded in 1974 that provides lifesaving blood products and services to more than 130 hospitals and emergency medical service providers in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin. ImpactLife is one of the top 12 blood providers in the U.S. supporting the needs of patients, hospitals, EMS partners, and medical researchers throughout the country. The blood center's mission is supported by more than 200,000 volunteer blood donations each year. For more information, see and find us @impactlifeblood on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Attachments



Good Giving check presentation with Animal Protective League of Springfield, Illinois Donor For Life

CONTACT: Kirby Winn ImpactLife (563) 349-1571...