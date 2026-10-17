SS Rajamouli Cheers For Team 'Ramayana' Ahead Of November 5 Release

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli has extended his support for Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated mythological drama 'Ramayana Part 1' ahead of its theatrical release on November 5 this year.

The 'Baahubali' maker used social media to pen a note of appreciation for the cast and crew for bringing the mythological tale alive on screen.

In his latest social media post, Rajamouli stated that it was exciting for him to witness an Indian movie being made on such a massive scale. He also went on to congratulate the 'Ramayana' team for bringing the characters to life with such depth.

Taking to his X (Formerly known as Twitter) timeline, Rajamouli stated, "#Ramayana is a story every Indian storyteller grows up aspiring to tell. It's a joy to see @niteshtiwari22 and @malhotra_namit bring it to the screen on such a grand scale. Each actor brings these timeless characters to life with depth. Looking forward to 5th November. Best wishes to the entire team. (sic)."

Previously, during his appearance on the Empire Film Podcast, Rajamouli shared his views on cinematic adaptations of the epic tales of 'Ramayana' and 'Mahabharata'. He admitted that he was never completely happy with the depiction of the tales on the screen.

“I was never fully satisfied with how these epics were presented on screen,” the 'RRR' maker shared.

He also expressed his desire to explore these stories through his own unique approach to filmmaking.

Co-written by Nitesh Tiwari and Shridhar Raghavan, 'Ramayana' will see Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita. 'KGF' actor Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Arun Govil as King Dashrath, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva, Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra, and Adinath Kothare as Bharat.

The tunes for the drama have been scored by two Oscar winners, Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.