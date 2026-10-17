Delhi Sees Best Air Quality In A Decade With 211 Good-To-Moderate Days

Delhi has achieved a significant milestone in its efforts to improve air quality, recording 211 days of Good, Satisfactory and Moderate Air Quality as of 17 October 2026, marking its best performance since 2016, except for the COVID-affected year 2020, said Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Significantly, with more than two months of the year still remaining, Delhi has already surpassed the total number of Good-to-Moderate air quality days recorded during the entire year in most previous years, including 200 days in 2025, 209 days in 2024, 206 days in 2023, 159 days in 2018 and 110 days in 2016, Sirsa alleged in a press release.

A Result-Oriented Approach

Announcing this, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa stated that under the leadership and guidance of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Government has adopted a comprehensive, coordinated and result-oriented approach towards combating air pollution, and the sustained efforts of various agencies and stakeholders are beginning to show positive outcomes.

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ji, our Government has made clean air one of its highest priorities. Delhi has already recorded 211 Good-to-Moderate air quality days this year, compared to just 110 days during the corresponding period in 2016. This improvement of 101 days is a significant achievement and reflects the collective efforts of government agencies, institutions and the people of Delhi,” said Sirsa.

The Minister highlighted that the number of Poor, Very Poor and Severe air quality days during the corresponding period has also declined substantially, from 168 days in 2016 to just 79 days in 2026.

Sirsa emphasised that the latest data demonstrates an encouraging improvement in Delhi's air quality and reinforces the Government's commitment to sustained, scientific and coordinated pollution-control measures.

“The fact that Delhi has already crossed the full-year figures of most previous years, even before the completion of 2026, is particularly encouraging. It demonstrates that consistent efforts, scientific interventions, strict monitoring and public cooperation can collectively make a meaningful difference,” the Minister stated.

He expressed gratitude to all departments, implementing agencies, enforcement teams, scientific institutions, Resident Welfare Associations, market associations, industries, corporate establishments and citizens for contributing to the improvement.

Sirsa further stated that the Chief Minister has consistently emphasised a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach to pollution control, ensuring coordinated action by all concerned departments and agencies rather than treating pollution as the responsibility of any single institution.

Proactive Measures and Tech-Based Solutions

The Environment Minister claimed that the Delhi Government has been proactively implementing several measures, including mechanised road sweeping, water sprinkling, deployment of anti-smog guns, redevelopment and improvement of roads, dust management at construction and demolition sites, stricter monitoring of industrial emissions, prevention of open burning and expansion of electric public transport.

He further stated that the recently inaugurated AI-enabled Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) is strengthening real-time pollution monitoring, inter-agency coordination, complaint redressal and targeted enforcement.

Scientific monitoring and technology-based interventions are increasingly being integrated into Delhi's pollution-control strategy.

The Government has also strengthened field-level inspections and accountability mechanisms to ensure compliance with pollution-control directions by all agencies, including government departments and private establishments.

The Minister reiterated that no agency would be exempt from complying with environmental norms.

Focus on Public Participation

Sirsa said that public participation remains an essential pillar of the Government's strategy. Awareness campaigns, citizen engagement initiatives and collaboration with RWAs, market associations, educational institutions and other stakeholders are being intensified to encourage responsible behaviour and collective action for cleaner air

Winter Action Plan and A Word of Caution

While expressing satisfaction over the encouraging results, the Environment Minister cautioned that the real test of Delhi's pollution-control efforts lies in the coming winter months, when adverse meteorological conditions, reduced wind speeds and other seasonal factors can lead to deterioration in air quality.

“We are encouraged by the improvement, but this is not a moment for complacency. The real challenge lies ahead. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ji, we have already announced a comprehensive Winter Action Plan and preventive protocols. Our focus is to ensure that the gains achieved so far are protected through strict implementation, timely action and active cooperation from every stakeholder,” Sirsa said.

Appeal for Collective Responsibility

The Minister appealed to citizens, industries, institutions, government offices and commercial establishments to strictly follow the winter pollution-control protocols announced by the Government. He particularly urged employers and corporate establishments to encourage work-from-home arrangements and staggered office timings wherever feasible, promote carpooling and public transport, and reduce unnecessary private vehicle movement during periods of elevated pollution.

He also appealed to residents to use Metro services, electric buses and other public transport options, maintain valid Pollution Under Control Certificates, avoid open burning of waste and biomass, and report instances of pollution through designated public grievance platforms.

Special emphasis was placed on the responsibility of RWAs, market associations, contractors and institutions to prevent open burning, particularly during winter. The Minister requested them to make suitable heating arrangements using electricity or approved clean fuels for security personnel, sanitation workers and other outdoor staff.

“I appeal to every RWA, market association, corporate establishment and citizen to become an active partner in this campaign. Please ensure that no waste or biomass is burnt, construction dust is properly controlled, and cleaner modes of transport are preferred. Small actions by millions of citizens can collectively make a major difference,” Sirsa said.

Coordinated Action Across NCR

The Minister also emphasised the importance of coordinated action across the entire National Capital Region, observing that air pollution is an airshed-level challenge requiring synchronised measures by neighbouring states and agencies.

Commitment to Sustainable Improvement

Reiterating the Government's commitment, Sirsa said that the Delhi Government would continue intensive field monitoring, regular reviews, strict enforcement and public awareness activities throughout the winter season.

“Our objective is not merely to celebrate the number of better air quality days achieved so far, but to increase such days further and ensure sustainable improvement in Delhi's air quality. With the continued guidance of our Chief Minister, the dedication of our implementing agencies and the cooperation of Delhi's citizens, we are determined to make Delhi's air cleaner and healthier,” the Minister concluded.

The Delhi Government reiterated that the improvement recorded so far is encouraging, but sustained vigilance, strict adherence to the Winter Action Plan and collective public participation will be essential to meet the challenges of the coming months. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)