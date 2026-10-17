Four Killed, Two Injured In Exchange Of Gunfire In Narathiwat

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Kenny Teng Khoon Hock



NARATHIWAT, Oct 17 (NNN) -- A police officer and three men suspected of being members of the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) were killed, while two ranger personnel were injured in an exchange of gunfire in the Si Sakhon district of Narathiwat this morning.

The Information Centre of the Internal Security Operations Command Region 4 (ISOC-4) confirmed that the incident occurred at about 11.30 am local time in Kampung Tengor, Sibonpot subdistrict, while security forces were conducting a patrol.

According to ISOC-4, security personnel conducting a foot patrol spotted a suspicious house believed to be occupied by members of a separatist group and approached it to carry out an inspection.

“When security personnel approached the house, they came under fire from a group of unidentified men hiding inside, triggering an exchange of gunfire,” the statement said on Saturday.

ISOC-4 said a 51-year-old police officer attached to the Si Sakhon Police Station was found dead at the scene.

“Three men suspected of being BRN members were also killed inside the house, and their identities have been established,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, two rangers, aged 34 and 35, who sustained gunshot wounds to the waist and back, were airlifted by helicopter to Narathiwat Hospital for further treatment.

--NNN