Air Passenger Traffic In Azerbaijan Rises Nearly 6% In First Nine Months Of 2026

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Air passenger transportation in Azerbaijan increased by 5.9% during January–September 2026, reaching approximately 3.29 million passengers, according to the State Statistical Committee.

The number of passengers travelling by air rose by 183,500 compared with the corresponding period of 2025, reaching 3,288,400 during the first nine months of the year.

Meanwhile, air cargo transportation remained unchanged year-on-year, with 288,300 tonnes of freight carried during the reporting period.

According to the committee, transport operators in Azerbaijan handled a total of 183.073 million tonnes of cargo across all modes of transport between January and September 2026.

Air transport accounted for 0.2% of the country's total freight transportation volume.

Passenger transportation across Azerbaijan's entire transport sector also recorded growth during the reporting period.

A total of 1.771 billion passenger journeys were registered across all modes of transport in the first nine months of 2026, representing an increase of 156.793 million, or 9.7%, compared with the same period last year.

The figures indicate that passenger transportation continued to expand across the country's transport sector, while air freight volumes remained stable.