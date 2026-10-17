Zelensky: Ukraine Needs More Patriot Missiles From Europe Now As New Interceptor Plans Take Shape

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said this while speaking with journalists in a chat, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Right now, we need a package from Europe and some other countries. Then our contracts with Germany (for the purchase of interceptor missiles – ed.) and FREYJA should start operating in parallel. That is the plan, those are my calculations,” Zelensky said in response to a question from an Ukrinform correspondent.

He noted that there is now an understanding of which countries have sufficient quantities of interceptor missiles to provide to Ukraine.

“I am counting on this very heavily. They (our partners – ed.) have heard all our concerns. They know the quantities we receive through the PURL program and understand that most of the PAC-2 and PAC-3 missiles from the United States have gone to the Middle East. They know that I need their support now,” the President said.

Greece explains why it is not supplyingmissiles to Ukraine

As reported, yesterday Zelensky said European countries had sufficient quantities of PAC-2 and PAC-3 antiballistic missiles to meet Ukraine's minimum needs over the winter.

At the same time, Germany is working on an independent production line for missiles for Patriot systems, with finished products from the facility expected in 2026 or early 2027. Zelensky said the contract signed with Germany provides for the purchase of 600 air-defense missiles for Ukraine from this production line.