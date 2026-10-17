Ruth S. Norman Announces The Release Of Romance Science Fiction Novel Before It's Too Late

MENAFN - GetNews) A powerful story of love, sacrifice, and survival unfolds when the public wakes up in the morning to discover the sun has disappeared.

UNITED STATES - October 17, 2026 - Author Ruth S. Norman announces the release of Before It's Too Late, an emotionally captivating romantic science fiction novel that combines a powerful love story with a mysterious scientific phenomenon that threatens the future of humanity when they discover the sun has disappeared.

Now available to readers, Before It's Too Lateexplores a question that is both deeply personal and extraordinary: When the world is falling apart, how far would you go for the person you love?

Christopher Bennett, an accomplished aeronautics engineer and is the designer of the Starship Phoenix. When the sun mysteriously disappears and Earth is plunged into darkness, Christopher is faced with an impossible decision. He must leave behind the woman he loves, Jenny, to join a dangerous mission into the unknownto discover why the sun has disappeared.

Unfortunately, the Scientists cannotdiscover why the sun has disappeared; in fact, noone on the face of the earth can answer that question. The Phoenix is humanity's best chance to discover the truth.

A meeting was held in Washington, D.C., between all the countries that have a space program the meeting, they decided to send up one of the spaceships to find out why the sun disappeared, all the spaceships that were launched experienced interference with their instruments, forcing them to return to Earth without answers.

Christopher believes the Phoenix may be humanity's best, perhaps last, chance to discover the truth. The spaceship has been designed with advanced technology, including a powerful energy system, enhanced defenses, and an anti-magnetic shell that will protect the Phoenix.

But even Christopher cannot know whether the technology will work until the Phoenix enters the mysterious environment surrounding the planet Earth.

As the crisis grows, the public is suffering because of the vicious gangs that arepatrolling the streets; food shortages, and the cities become increasingly dangerous. The police and the military are mentally and physically exhausted trying to control the public and the viciousgangs.

Christopher knows he may be leaving the woman he loves behind on a cold and dangerous world. He struggles with the decision, knowing that the mission could be humanity's only hope while also understanding what his departure could mean for the person closest to his heart.

The disappearance of the sun brings more than darkness. Food shortages emerge, cities become increasingly unstable, and governments struggle to maintain order as fear spreads. In Washington, D.C., officials confront the possibility that humanity may be running out of time.

Yet throughout the chaos, the story remains grounded in something deeply human: love and the willingness to sacrifice for someone else.

Norman first conceived the story nearly two decades ago after an unusual experience during a morning walk along Fort Lauderdale beach. She noticed the sun appearing strangely through a misty sky and imagined what a story would look like if the sun were somehow hidden from Earth. That moment ultimately became the inspiration for Before It's Too Late.

Over the years, Norman researched astrophysics, aerospace engineering, Earth's magnetosphere, and space exploration to build the scientific foundation of the novel.

The result is a story where romance provides the emotional connection, while science and mystery keep readers turning the pages.

A Sneak Peek at Volume 2

The journey does not end with Before It's Too Late.­

As Volume 1 comes to a close, Christopher, the crew of the Starship Phoenix, and the people remaining on Earth stand at the edge of the unknown. The Phoenix represents humanity's last great hope of discovering what happened to the sun, but the mission is filled with uncertainty, danger, and unanswered questions.

Volume 2 will continue the journey into the unknown.

With the Phoenix preparing to confront the mysterious forces surrounding Earth, the next chapter promises to take readers deeper into the scientific mystery while continuing the emotional story of Christopher and Jenny.

Before It's Too Late is the first volume in a planned series, opening the door to a continuing story that expands beyond Earth and into the unknown.

The first volume leaves readers with one thing certain: the journey has only begun.

About the Author

Ruth S. Norman is an accomplished author with a vivid imagination and a lifelong passion for storytelling. Her work brings together emotionally driven characters, romantic relationships, and intriguing scientific possibilities.

A Florida resident, Norman developed the concept for Before It's Too Late from an experience nearly two decades ago. Her extensive research into astrophysics, aerospace engineering, and space exploration helped shape the novel's scientific mystery, while its central relationship explores the enduring power of love when humanity faces its greatest uncertainty.

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