OSHA Highlights Workplace Inspection Risks As Heat Index Reaches 80 Degrees Under Heat Safety Regulations

Washington, United States - October 17, 2026 - As of September 2026, a forecast inside OSHA's heat-screening range can put heat questions on a compliance officer's list, even one who arrived to investigate a fall hazard or a blocked exi. That is how far the Heat National Emphasis Program reaches. It is an OSHA enforcement directive, one that builds a nationwide mechanism for proactive inspections of high‐risk workplaces. Programmed inspections can occur on days the National Weather Service issues a heat warning or advisory. Citations still require documented heat hazards.

The 2022 heat directive was extended to stay in effect until April 8, 202. Then the agency replaced it. Directive CPL 03-00-024, effective April 10, 202, now governs inspection procedures, and that is the document to read.

What the 80-degree threshold triggers

A screening point, not a summons

Under the current program, a forecast heat index of 80°F or higher can prompt a heat-hazard inquiry. OSHA's Heat Initiative treats a forecast heat index of 80°F or higher as a "heat priority day," which triggers prioritized OSHA inspections and enforcement efforts. The forecast alone does not automatically establish a violation, though. Officers can ask about prevention measures first, then decide if a formal examination of suspected hazards is warranted.

Questions alone are not a citation.

When an inspection does open or expand for heat, the officer evaluates actual exposure and employer practices, not the forecast number. A citation needs a supported legal basis. That basis comes from the rules described later in this article.

Heat index is only part of the exposure picture

The National Weather Service heat index captures how hot conditions feel once humidity mixes with air temperature. It is not a plain thermometer reading. Standard values assume shade and light wind.

OSHA's Heat: Hazard Recognition guidance adds more exposure factors to the picture. Direct sunlight and radiant heat raise the burden. So does limited airflow. Protective clothing hinders cooling, and heavy physical work generates body heat of its own.

Federal OSHA sets no universal temperature at which all employees must stop working. Environmental heat and job conditions shape the risk. Applicable state standards can be more specific.

How OSHA heat regulations lead to an inspection

Programmed inspections in higher-risk industries

An emphasis program concentrates inspection and outreach resources on a single hazard. Under the current directive, programmed inspections use industry targeting plus dangerous weather conditions, including National Weather Service heat warnings or advisories. Selection does not mean every employer in a targeted industry gets a visit.

Outdoor examples include roofing and road work. Indoors, warehouses and commercial kitchens with inadequate cooling draw attention, and process heat can warrant it even when outdoor weather is mild. The directive's industry appendix lists which codes qualify for programmed targeting.

Complaints and reported incidents bring OSHA onsite too

You can contact OSHA about a suspected serious heat hazard through the agency's complaint process. A complaint does not guarantee a visit; OSHA weighs the allegations and their severity before responding. Referrals and reported hospitalizations or fatalities can prompt unprogrammed inspections. An officer already on site for another hazard may expand the inquiry when heat conditions warrant.

What compliance officers examine

The directive lists the evidence officers may review:



The employer's heat-hazard plan and weather-monitoring process

Access to drinking water and suitable recovery areas

Rest practices, workloads, and scheduling

Acclimatization procedures for new or returning workers

Training and supervision, including emergency response Injury records and interviews with workers and supervisors

Protective equipment, radiant heat, and the presence of a feasible measure that could have reduced a recognized hazard all factor in. The officer reads a written plan alongside the conditions documented at the worksite.

An enforcement initiative is not a binding heat standard

The legal basis rests on rulemaking status

OSHA's Heat: Standards guidance addresses legal obligations relevant to heat exposure. The agency has pursued federal heat rulemaking, but proposed requirements cannot be enforced as a final standard. The Heat Injury and Illness Prevention in Outdoor and Indoor Work Settings rulemaking proceeding is the official record for the proposal's status and any final requirements or effective dates.