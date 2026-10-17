Brazilian Academic Transcript Translation For USCIS Is Available Fully Online

MENAFN - GetNews)"Brazil USA Translations. A Brazilian academic transcript (histórico escolar) of the kind translated into certified English for USCIS filings and credential evaluation."Brazilian academic transcript translation from Brazil USA Translations preserves coursework, grades and hours for USCIS filings and credential evaluation, with online service in Brazil and the United States.

Cape Coral, FL - October 17, 2026 - Brazilian academic transcript translation is available online through Brazil USA Translations for clients documenting education in USCIS filings and preparing records for credential evaluation. The service provides a complete English rendering of the academic record, accompanied by the translator's signed certification.

Known in Portuguese as the histórico escolar, the transcript is the school-issued record listing each course, its grade, workload or hours, and dates of study. It accompanies the diploma, supplying the detailed academic history behind the qualification awarded. Those details allow a credential evaluator to examine the education completed in Brazil.

Academic records can support Form I-140 employment-based petitions, including EB-2 and EB-3 cases in which education must be documented. A Portuguese original alone does not satisfy the translation requirement. Under 8 CFR 103.2(b)(3) (, any foreign-language document submitted to USCIS must be accompanied by a complete English translation. The translator's signed certification must state that the translation is complete and accurate and that the translator is competent to translate from Portuguese into English.

A common error is to summarize the transcript instead of translating the entire record. Every course, grade, hour count, date and institution entry must be included, together with stamps, annotations and any registry notes on the reverse side. A page containing administrative notes remains part of the record even when it contains no course listings.

The translator must preserve the academic information as written. Course titles must be translated faithfully, without substituting presumed U.S. equivalents. Brazilian grades must not be converted into a U.S. grade point average, and recorded hours must not be changed into U.S. credit hours. The translation must not declare that a Brazilian qualification equals a particular U.S. degree.

"The transcript needs to retain every course, grade and hour recorded by the institution. Our role is to translate that information faithfully so a credential evaluator can assess it without alterations to the underlying record," said Ivy Pires of Brazil USA Translations.

Assessing U.S. equivalency is the credential evaluator's role. Examples of evaluation providers include World Education Services, known as WES, and Educational Credential Evaluators, known as ECE, both members of the National Association of Credential Evaluation Services ( The transcript and companion diploma are usually submitted together and often form the basis of an evaluation included with an immigration petition.

Consistency across the two translations matters. Matching source information, including names, dates, institution names and course titles, must be rendered consistently wherever it appears. Differences present in the original documents must remain visible and must not be silently changed to make the records agree.

Certified transcript translations are also requested by U.S. universities reviewing graduate applications and by state licensing boards reviewing professionals trained in Brazil. Each receiving institution sets its own requirements. Some evaluators require records issued by the institution in sealed envelopes or sent through approved electronic services, as described in ECE's documentation requirements ( Applicants are generally advised to check the receiving institution's and evaluator's instructions before ordering a translation.

For Brazil USA Translations' online service, the client submits a scan or clear photograph of every transcript page, including any reverse side containing information, and retains the original. The client receives a certified English translation formatted to follow the source document, together with the signed certification. The service is available to clients in Brazil and the United States.

About Brazil USA Translations:

Brazil USA Translations provides certified Portuguese-to-English translations of Brazilian documents for use in the United States. Its academic document service includes complete transcript translations with signed translator certifications. The company serves clients online in Brazil and the United States.