Balochistan: Slain Teacher's Family Accuses Pakistani Forces Of Sheltering Suspects

MENAFN - IANS) Quetta, Oct 17 (IANS) The family of a school teacher killed in Balochistan's Pasni has accused Pakistani forces of shielding suspects named in the case and warned that they would block the Makran Coastal Highway if no action was taken, a report said.

Citing local sources, The Balochistan Post reported that the children of slain teacher Parvez Mazar were among the residents who gathered outside the Pasni Press Club to demand justice.

“Parvez Mazar, an Arabic-language teacher at Government High School Babbar Shor, was found dead in Pasni on Wednesday, a day after he was allegedly abducted in front of his family,” the report stated.

Mazar's relatives blamed an armed group, which they called a state-backed“death squad”, for his abduction, alleging that he was taken to a private torture cell and killed there.

“The protesters alleged that suspects named in the First Information Report (FIR) were being sheltered by Pakistani forces and demanded that they be handed over to the police,” the report added.

Meanwhile, in Quetta, relatives of missing persons continued their sit-in against enforced disappearances outside the Press Club, as the protest camp of the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) completed 6,390 days on Friday with relatives of more victims like father and brother of Kamran Khan joining the demonstration to demand information about the whereabouts of their loved ones.

“According to his family, Kamran Khan was detained by Pakistani forces from Killi Kashmirabad on Qambrani Road in Quetta on April 1, 2026, and taken to an undisclosed location,” the Balochistan Post said.

VBMP chairman Nasrullah Baloch said a government commission had registered Kamran's case and sent notices to the institutions concerned, and urged an end to enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in the province.

“He said that if any disappeared person was accused of an offence, the authorities should produce them before a court in accordance with the law, rather than leaving their families in prolonged uncertainty,” the report noted.

Separately, Sammi Deen Baloch, a central leader of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), described forced displacement, demolition of homes and curbs on access to basic necessities in Balochistan as grave violations of the fundamental rights of local communities.

“Forcibly displacing people from their land can neither establish lasting peace nor provide genuine security,” Sammi, whose father Deen Muhammad Baloch was forcibly disappeared, said in a statement.

She said two decades of forced displacement had cost thousands of families their ancestral land, homes and livelihoods, with fresh incidents this year from Mastung to Gwadar, while prolonged curfews and road closures in Zehri, Mashkay and Zamuran had cut off access to food and other essentials for months.