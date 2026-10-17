Bihar: Pappu Yadav Questions The Centre Over Nepal Policy

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 17 (IANS) Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav on Saturday questioned the Narendra Modi government over its response to Gen Z-led political developments in Nepal and Bangladesh, while alleging that the Centre had failed to provide adequate assistance to flood-hit Bihar.

Addressing a press conference in Purnea, Yadav criticised the Centre over the alleged lack of financial assistance and public outreach for flood victims in Bihar.

He claimed that the Prime Minister had extended financial assistance to Nepal during floods, but had not announced any comparable aid for Bihar amid the ongoing devastating floods.

Yadav also alleged that the Prime Minister had neither issued a statement nor posted on social media to console families affected by the floods in Bihar.

Referring to political developments in Nepal and Bangladesh, Yadav questioned the Centre's approach towards governments and political leaders in the two neighbouring countries.

“When the Gen Z protest happened in Nepal, followed by a change of regime, the Narendra Modi government recognised the government of Nepal. When the Gen Z protest happened in Bangladesh, why did it provide shelter to Sheikh Hasina?” he asked.

Yadav also questioned whether the Indian government had any role in the political upheaval in Nepal, while clarifying that the question was his own and had nothing to do with the Congress party.

“If the Narendra Modi government has recognised the Balen Shah government in Nepal, then why are Delhi Police and other paramilitary forces allegedly using force against our Gen Z protesters in New Delhi?” he asked.

He also criticised the alleged treatment of women protesters during demonstrations in the national capital.

Yadav claimed that the national capital had effectively been turned into a cantonment, alleging that more than one lakh police and security personnel had been deployed to prevent peaceful protests.

He further alleged that train and metro services had been suspended, internet access had been restricted in selected areas, and activists had been detained or placed under house arrest for participating in demonstrations and displaying the national flag.

Questioning the Centre's handling of the protests, Yadav asked why students and young demonstrators were being treated in such a manner.

The MP's remarks came amid controversy over police action against protesters in New Delhi.

His allegations regarding flood assistance, security deployment and restrictions on transport and internet services were not independently verified in the information available.