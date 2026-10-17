Assam Ranks 1St In BNS Implementation, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 17 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday that the state ranked first in the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), according to the National Crime and Law Enforcement Integrated Network (NCLI) dashboard of the Union Home Ministry, highlighting the state government's focus on strengthening law enforcement and ensuring public safety.

In a post on social media platform X, CM Sarma said the state's policing approach was centred on stronger enforcement, swift action and protecting every citizen.

"When it comes to fighting crime, Assam means business. Our policing is focused on stronger enforcement, swift action and protecting every citizen," the Chief Minister said.

He added that Assam had secured the top position in BNS implementation, citing the dashboard maintained by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The BNS, which replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC), is one of three new criminal laws that came into force across the country on July 1, 2024.

The other two are the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which replaced the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), which replaced the Indian Evidence Act.

The new criminal laws seek to overhaul India's criminal justice framework, with provisions aimed at modernising investigation and prosecution procedures, improving the use of technology and expediting the delivery of justice.

Chief Minister Sarma's remarks underline the Assam government's emphasis on the implementation of the new criminal laws as part of its broader law-and-order agenda.

However, the Chief Minister's post did not specify the individual parameters or comparative figures underlying the state's first-place ranking on the dashboard.

The Chief Minister also invoked the ongoing Durga Puja festivities, seeking the blessings of Goddess Durga for the state's efforts to combat crime and uphold justice.

"May Maa Durga bless us with the courage to fight crime, uphold justice and protect every citizen," CM Sarma said.

The statement comes amid the state government's continued emphasis on law enforcement and public security, with the implementation of the new criminal laws emerging as an important measure of police preparedness and administrative coordination.