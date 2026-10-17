Former Bengal Minister Approaches SC, Apprehending Arrest In ED-Registered Case

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 17 (IANS) Apprehending arrest in relation to a money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), former West Bengal Minister Indranil Sen, on Saturday, approached the Supreme Court with an anticipatory bail plea.

The move by Sen, a singer-turned-politician, in the matter follows a development earlier this week when a single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

The apex court is closed next week. There is a possibility that this case will be heard when the apex court reopens after that.

Sen and his wife, Madhuchanda Sen, are accused of alleged irregularities involving the sale of fake passes for Durga Puja tours using the UNESCO tag. The amount involved in the alleged transactions was initially estimated at around Rs 60 crore

The Kolkata Police began investigating the matter following a complaint registered at Bowbazar Police Station. The ED subsequently initiated its own investigation by registering an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR).

Last month, the central agency conducted raids and searches at multiple locations, including Sen's residence, the premises of some of his relatives and the office or premises of an event manager connected with the case. The agency also questioned Sen twice as part of its investigation.

Anticipating arrest, Sen first approached the Calcutta High Court through his counsel, seeking anticipatory bail. The plea came up for hearing before a single-judge bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh on October 15. After hearing the matter, the court rejected his application.

Now apprehending arrest following the rejection of his anticipatory bail plea by the Calcutta High Court, the former minister had approached the apex court with a similar anticipatory bail plea.

Earlier this month, the ED issued a statement naming former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in connection with a transaction involving Sen-owned Octave Records.

According to the agency, nearly Rs 30 lakh was allegedly transferred from the company's accounts to Banerjee through banking channels. Sen, however, maintained that the payment was made as royalty.

Separately, a judicial inquiry commission constituted by the West Bengal government to investigate alleged institutional corruption during the previous Trinamool Congress regime has initiated an inquiry involving Sen.

The commission is examining alleged multi-crore irregularities in the tendering process of the state's Information and Cultural Affairs Department, where Sen had served as Minister of State. The inquiry is separate from the money laundering investigation being conducted by the ED.