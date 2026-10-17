MP: Scindia Rides Bullock Cart, Interacts With Villagers At Gram Chaupal

MENAFN - IANS) Ashoknagar, Oct 17 (IANS) Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday said government welfare schemes were bringing positive changes to rural communities, as he interacted with farmers, women and other residents during a Gram Chaupal in Semarkhedi village in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar district.

Scindia, the Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region, was visiting Ashoknagar, part of his Guna parliamentary constituency.

During the village meeting, he reviewed the implementation of various Central and state government schemes and spoke to beneficiaries about the assistance they had received.

“Welfare schemes of the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Madhya Pradesh government under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav are reaching villages across the state,” Scindia said.

He said the schemes were bringing positive changes to the lives of farmers, women, rural residents and poor families, making villages stronger and more self-reliant.

Scindia interacted directly with beneficiaries to understand how the schemes had affected their lives and what facilities they were receiving. He also sought feedback from villagers on their needs, problems and expectations.

Emphasising the importance of effective implementation, the Union Minister said the benefits of government programmes must reach every eligible person.

“The real objective of government schemes is fulfilled only when their benefits reach the last person in society and bring positive changes to every family,” he said.

During the programme, Scindia also rode a decorated bullock cart to encourage a farmer.

Wearing a colourful turban, he stood on the cart and greeted villagers, drawing enthusiasm among those present.

A large number of villagers, party workers and supporters attended the Gram Chaupal. The interaction was aimed at assessing the implementation of welfare programmes and understanding their impact on rural families through direct feedback from beneficiaries.