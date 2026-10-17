NFR Steps Up Efforts To Start Passenger Train Services Between Tripura And Bangladesh

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati/Agartala, Oct 17 (IANS) Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) General Manager (Construction), Ashish Bansal, on Saturday instructed railway officials to expedite the completion of pending works to facilitate the early commencement of passenger train services between Tripura and Bangladesh.

The 12.24 km Agartala-Akhaura railway line (5.46 km in India and 6.78 km in Bangladesh) is linked with Akhaura through an international immigration station at Nischintapur in western Tripura.

The Agartala-Akhaura (Bangladesh) rail link project, being implemented by NFR, is also nearing completion and is expected to enhance rail connectivity between the Northeastern states and Bangladesh.

NFR's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma during his recent visit to Tripura also inspected the Agartala–Akhaura cross-border railway project and visited Nishchintapur railway station to review the status of the remaining works.

He instructed the officials to expedite the completion of pending activities so that passenger train operations can commence at the earliest.

The Agartala–Akhaura project is an important India–Bangladesh cross-border rail link that is expected to strengthen regional connectivity and support the Indian government's Act East Policy, Sharma said.

Bansal conducted a window trailing inspection from Badarpur (southern Assam) to Agartala and then Agartala to Nishchintapur and Sabroom in southern Tripura.

The inspection commenced from Badarpur and covered the entire stretches, with detailed reviews and discussions involving senior officers from NFR.

During the inspection, NFR General Manager (Construction) reviewed ongoing construction activities and existing railway infrastructure, including tracks, bridges and associated safety aspects.

He assessed the progress of various works and issued necessary instructions to the concerned officials, emphasising safety, quality, timely completion and proper maintenance of railway assets.

Bansal reviewed the status of Road Over Bridges (ROBs) in the Kumarghat–Agartala section, which are aimed at eliminating level crossings, enhancing road safety and improving public convenience.

A total of 23 ROBs have been sanctioned under the second revised estimate of the Kumarghat–Agartala project, with contracts awarded for 12 ROBs, where work is underway.

During the inspection of the Agartala-Sabroom section, Bansal reviewed railway infrastructure, safety arrangements and maintenance activities.

He issued necessary instructions to the concerned officials to ensure the continued safety, reliability and efficient maintenance of railway assets.