No More Dark Streets In Bengaluru! Govt Sets Strict October 31 Deadline To Fix All Streetlights

Bengaluru has set October 31 as the deadline for completing pending LED streetlight installation and replacement work. Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said contractors have been fined Rs 93.67 lakh for maintenance failures.

Bengaluru residents facing dark streets and faulty streetlights have been given a fresh deadline for improvement, with the state government directing officials to complete pending LED installation and replacement work by October 31. Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has also warned contractors that poor installation and maintenance will invite penalties.

Contractors have so far been fined a total of Rs 93.67 lakh for streetlight maintenance failures, including violations reported through the city's Sahaaya 2.0 grievance-redressal system.

At a virtual review meeting on Friday, Gowda directed officials to check the actual condition of streetlights rather than relying only on reports claiming that work had been completed.

Reliable streetlighting is fundamental to a safer, better-connected Bengaluru.

We are strengthening on-ground inspections, technology-led monitoring and contractor accountability to ensure every streetlight works as intended.

Every light matters. Every complaint counts.

#BetterBengaluru

- Krishna Byre Gowda (@krishnabgowda) October 17, 2026

He said contractors must face penalties if lights are installed incorrectly or fail to work as required. The focus, he stressed, should be on ensuring that streetlights remain functional, not merely completing installation work.

The minister had suspended an executive engineer in September over alleged neglecting the duty. He subsequently directed officials to address outstanding problems as a priority and monitor streetlight maintenance continuously.

Although LED installation and the replacement of older lights have been completed in several areas, Gowda said progress remained inadequate. He instructed officials to finish the pending work by October 31.

He also directed the replacement of sodium-vapour streetlights with LED lights in the Bengaluru East City Corporation jurisdiction.

The government said intensified monitoring appeared to be producing results, with daily streetlight complaints through Sahaaya 2.0 declining from an average of 293 in June to 235 in October.

Between September 1 and October 15, residents registered 8,186 streetlight-related complaints. Of these, 6,765 had been resolved, leaving 1,421 unresolved during the reported period.

The figures suggest that complaints are being addressed, but the remaining cases underline the need for continued monitoring and timely repairs.

With the October 31 deadline approaching, officials must complete pending installations, replace outdated lights where directed and ensure that contractors maintain the systems properly. The next challenge will be to keep the lights working after installation and prevent residents from repeatedly reporting the same faults.