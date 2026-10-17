Litton Das Ruled Out Of ODI Tri-Series Due To Hip Injury

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Bangladesh captain Litton Das has been ruled out of the ODI tri-series involving Afghanistan and Zimbabwe in the UAE due to a hip injury, with middle-order batter Towhid Hridoy set to take charge of the side for the first time in his career.

Litton, who was appointed Bangladesh's full-time ODI captain in July, experienced discomfort in his right hip joint and failed to clear the required fitness test, team physiotherapist Bayjedul Islam Khan confirmed.

“Litton Das complained of right hip joint discomfort yesterday, so we had an MRI done. The MRI report shows a slight issue in his right hip joint,” Bayjedul said in a video message as quoted by Cricinfo.

“Litton still attempted a fitness test today to see if he could play, but he is not available. He could not clear the required benchmark. So, he is not available for this series,” he added.

The injury means Litton will miss what was scheduled to be his first ODI series as Bangladesh's full-time captain. He has previously led the national team in seven ODIs.

Hridoy's appointment makes him the 18th player to captain Bangladesh in men's ODIs. The 25-year-old will take over leadership duties as the team continues its preparations for next year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Bangladesh also suffered another setback ahead of their opening match against Zimbabwe, with senior all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz ruled out of the contest due to fever.

Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat first in the opening match of the tri-series in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

The three-team tournament will feature Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, with each side competing in the league stage before the top two teams meet in the final.

Bangladesh will face Afghanistan on October 21, while Zimbabwe will take on Afghanistan on October 19. The final is scheduled for October 23, with all matches to be played in Abu Dhabi.