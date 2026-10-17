Uttarakhand Declares Public Holiday On Maha Navami CM Dhami Extends Greetings

MENAFN - IANS) Dehradun, Oct 17 (IANS) Following instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Uttarakhand government has declared a public holiday across the state on October 19 to mark the occasion of Maha Navami during Sharadiya Navratri.

The decision allows people to observe the auspicious day with full devotion and participate in traditional rituals and celebrations without any hindrance.

Extending his warm greetings to the people of Uttarakhand on the occasion of Maha Navami, Chief Minister Dhami wished everyone happiness, prosperity, and well-being.

He underlined the deep cultural significance of the festival, stating that 'Matri Shakti' - the divine power of womanhood - holds a revered and central place in Indian culture and traditions.

Navratri, he noted, is not merely a religious observance but a powerful symbol of feminine strength, reverence, faith, and devotion.

A notification in this regard has also been issued. It serves as a timely reminder of the respect that must be accorded to women, their inherent strength, and the vital role they continue to play in building and sustaining society.

The Chief Minister further remarked that Indian culture and traditions form the hallmark of the nation's rich and ancient heritage. Festivals such as Navratri play a crucial role in strengthening cultural roots while simultaneously fostering a spirit of faith, harmony, and unity among people from all walks of life. These occasions bring communities together, reinforce shared values, and keep the collective consciousness of the society alive and vibrant.

Reaffirming the state government's commitment, CM Dhami said that the administration remains dedicated to preserving and promoting Uttarakhand's rich cultural heritage.

He stressed the importance of ensuring that these timeless values and traditions are passed on to future generations so that the cultural identity of the "Devbhoomi" continues to thrive.

The declaration of the holiday reflects the government's sensitivity towards the religious sentiments of the people and its resolve to uphold the state's spiritual and cultural legacy.