Punjab: Akali Dal To Announce Election Manifesto On Nov 1

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 17 (IANS) The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday announced to organize a statewide yatra covering all assembly constituencies which will start from Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo on November 10 and to announce election manifesto on November 1.

The yatra, which will be led by party President Sukhbir Badal, will be conducted in three phases, with the first phase being held from November 10 to 22. The second phase will be launched from Sri Anandpur Sahib and the third one from Sri Akal Takht Sahib.

Disclosing this after the culmination of a series of meetings with the party's Scheduled Caste, Backward Class and Youth wing, which were presided over by Badal, senior leader Daljit Cheema said the party President took first-hand feedback on issues to be included in the party's election manifesto as well as focusing on improving the party organisation.

He said the feedback received from the different party wings would be taken up for consideration in the next meeting of the party's election manifesto committee on October 24.

“The manifesto will be released on November 1,” he added.

Badal told the media that the arrest of Amardeep Grewal, the brother-in-law of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's wife Gurpreet Kaur, would bring the corruption being done in the Chief Minister's residence before the people.

“Be it Bhagwant Mann or his Arvind Kejriwal, the central agencies are closing in on all of them. All of them will be booked and will face the consequences of their corrupt acts.”

Badal said the Chief Minister was directly responsible for the murder of anti-drug crusader Parvinder Singh Jhota.

He said instead of ending the drug menace, the Yudh Nasheyan Virudh campaign of the AAP government was resulting in the killing of anti-drug activists and whistleblowers.

He also condemned the Chief Minister for running from pillar to post to get permission to fly to Paris for a jaunt at a time when Punjab was burning.

“Bhagwant Mann should tell Punjabis why despite his foreign trips he has failed to get any foreign investment into the state.”

He also disclosed that Arvind Kejriwal and Mann had prepared a detailed plan to extort industrialists.

“They have neatly divided them into two categories -- Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore for this purpose,” he added.

The meeting also passed a resolution condemning the murder of Jhota and resolved that the party would do its best to secure justice for the bereaved family.