BJP Issues Show-Cause Notice To Indore Leader Booked Over Manhandling Of Minor

MENAFN - IANS) Indore, Oct 17 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh BJP unit has issued a show-cause notice to party mandal president Kamal Chauhan and warned him over allegations of manhandling a 15-year-old girl at a Garba pandal in Indore, following a video of the incident going viral on social media.

Chauhan, president of the BJP's Rajmata Jijabai Mandal, has also been booked by the Heera Nagar police in connection with the incident, which has triggered a political controversy in the state.

The incident took place at the Kankeshwari Garba pandal, where the girl had reportedly gone with her family to participate in the celebrations but was denied entry.

An argument subsequently broke out between her family members and people managing the event.

A video circulating on social media purportedly shows Chauhan holding the girl by the arm and pushing her during the confrontation. The girl is heard questioning his behaviour and asking why she was allegedly slapped.

The footage also appears to show her falling after being pushed.

Her family members are seen demanding an explanation, while some people accompanying the BJP leader are allegedly heard abusing and threatening them. They are also purportedly heard challenging the family to call the police.

The incident has drawn a sharp reaction from the Congress, which has questioned the BJP's position on women's safety and demanded strict action against Chauhan.

Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesperson Neelabh Shukla questioned Indore BJP city president Sumit Mishra over the party's response and demanded Chauhan's immediate removal from his post.

Targeting the BJP over its statements on women's safety and its campaign against alleged 'love jihad', Shukla questioned the party's response to allegations against one of its own leaders involving a minor girl.

“The safety of girls cannot be ensured through speeches alone. It must be demonstrated through concrete action,” he said.

Shukla also urged the Indore Police Commissioner to ensure an impartial investigation and take strict legal action without political pressure.

The Congress said the incident raised questions about the conduct of those managing public events and demanded accountability from the BJP leadership.

The allegations against Chauhan are subject to investigation.