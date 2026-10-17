SIT Steps Up Questioning Of Granite Baron Veeramani In POCSO Cases

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 17 (IANS) A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has intensified its questioning of granite businessman R. Veeramani, who is lodged in prison in connection with cases involving allegations of sexual abuse of minor girls, the police said on Saturday.

The 84-year-old industrialist is being questioned inside the prison following a court order permitting investigators to question him for two additional days.

The court allowed the questioning to take place within the prison premises in view of his advanced age.

According to police, 10 girls have lodged complaints against Veeramani, resulting in the registration of seven cases.

The SIT is investigating the complaints and examining his responses to the allegations.

Investigators questioned Veeramani from morning until evening on Friday and recorded his statement, police said.

The questioning was expected to continue inside the prison on Saturday, completing the additional period authorised by the court.

The latest round of interrogation follows an earlier three-day period of police custody.

Investigators subsequently obtained judicial permission for another two days of questioning, with the venue shifted to the prison under the arrangement approved by the court.

Police said Veeramani had been arrested in four of the seven cases registered against him.

They also said he had been detained under the Goondas Act.

The sexual abuse allegations are being investigated under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The SIT's inquiry covers the complaints received so far.

While police have disclosed the number of complainants and cases, they have not provided further details about the statements recorded during Friday's interrogation or Veeramani's responses.

The investigation remains underway, and the allegations against the businessman have yet to be adjudicated.

The registration of cases and the questioning form part of the investigative process and do not establish guilt.

The court's decision has enabled the team to continue its inquiry while keeping Veeramani within the prison facility.

Officers used the additional questioning period on Friday to record his account in relation to the complaints, according to police.

With seven cases registered on the basis of complaints from 10 girls, the SIT is continuing its examination of the allegations.

Saturday's scheduled questioning forms the second day of the latest court-authorised interrogation period, following the earlier three days of police custody granted to investigators in the ongoing investigation into the complaints against him.