Press Release: Fastercapital: MTS-AO LLC Reports Product And Regional Expansion Milestones

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: MTS-AO LLC today reported a series of operational and product milestones as it advances its prepaid FinTech management and distribution solution with ongoing support from... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Austin, United States & Dubai, UAE

MTS-AO LLC today reported a series of operational and product milestones as it advances its prepaid FinTech management and distribution solution with ongoing support from FasterCapital and the Launchup program. Updates include a stabilized beta release, finalized technical documentation for partners, strengthened institutional relationships in West Africa, and the online constitutive assembly of a cooperative in Bobo Dioulasso, Burkina Faso.

FasterCapital and Launchup continue to support MTS-AO LLC's current execution focus on product stabilization, partner readiness, and regional expansion planning, helping the team prioritize milestones, refine materials, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders.

What the Startup Delivers?

Product Snapshot MTS-AO LLC is advancing a FinTech platform designed to manage and distribute prepaid services. Recent work focused on stabilizing the beta, completing technical documentation for partner integration, and consolidating commercial models that support regional roll-out. These efforts aim to make technical onboarding clearer for institutional partners and to align revenue models with local distribution realities.

Current FasterCapital Support

FasterCapital's ongoing contribution during this phase includes:

– Milestone planning and execution follow-up to keep development on track

– Fundraising readiness support and pitch refinement as appropriate

– Introductions to relevant ecosystem stakeholders where useful

– Strategic prioritization and market positioning guidance

Current Execution Priorities

Operational Priorities MTS-AO LLC's current priorities are product hardening of the stabilized beta, completing partner integration documentation, advancing institutional discussions across West Africa, and consolidating regional expansion strategy and revenue models. The team is also formalizing cooperative governance through the online assembly in Bobo Dioulasso to support local operations.

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're pleased to continue supporting MTS-AO LLC through Launchup. Our team is focused on current execution priorities, milestone tracking, and connecting the startup with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as it advances.'”

Ecosystem relevance

MTS-AO LLC's work is rooted in West Africa's specific distribution and institutional realities. Strengthening relationships with regional institutional partners and documenting technical integration requirements aims to lower barriers for operators and NGOs that distribute or manage prepaid services. The cooperative assembly in Bobo Dioulasso reflects a local governance approach intended to facilitate regional collaboration and operational presence.

Funding readiness note

MTS-AO LLC continues to consolidate its revenue models and prepare materials for potential future fundraising conversations. FasterCapital's support includes fundraising readiness guidance, while explicitly noting that no funding is guaranteed and future financing outcomes remain subject to standard investor decisions.

About MTS-AO LLC

MTS-AO LLC is developing a FinTech solution for the management and distribution of prepaid services in West Africa. Recent work includes stabilizing a beta release, finalizing partner-focused technical documentation, strengthening institutional partnerships, and advancing regional expansion strategy alongside local cooperative formation in Bobo Dioulasso, Burkina Faso.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into disciplined execution through milestone-based support, hands-on guidance, and improved fundraising readiness. With programs including Launchup, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, clarify priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as they grow. Learn more at FasterCapital.