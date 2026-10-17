Najah Expands Its Footprint In Step With The UAE's Rapidly Evolving Higher Education Landscape

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Opening in Abu Dhabi on 18 October with strategic support from the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Brings together 100 local and international universities from 20 countries. Makes its Al Ain debut, alongside returning editions in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Najah Abu Dhabi marks its 20th edition with an expanded four-day format. Najah Al Ain launches for the first time on 2 & 3 November 2026. The Najah series connects students and families with the latest programmes and opportunities offered by universities in the UAE and around the world.

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Abu Dhabi, UAE October, 2026: Najah, the Middle East's premier higher education fair, is set to open its 20th edition in Abu Dhabi, marking a major milestone in a journey spanning two decades. This year, Najah will have its largest footprint to date as it expands to Al Ain for the first time; a step that reflects its established position as the UAE's leading higher education event for the past 20 years.

The milestone comes at an important time for higher education in the UAE. The sector is growing rapidly, but it is also being reshaped by advances in technology and changing labour-market needs.

With demand rising and study choices becoming broader and more varied, Najah 2026 gives students, parents, teachers and counsellors direct access to university admissions teams, scholarship opportunities, academic programme information and practical guidance on studying in the UAE and abroad.

With the strategic support of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, the Najah 2026 series begins with Najah Abu Dhabi from 18–21 October at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, followed by Najah Dubai from 25–27 October at Dubai World Trade Centre. The inaugural Najah Al Ain will take place on 2 & 3 November at ADNEC Centre Al Ain.

Two Decades of Helping Students Make More Informed Decisions

As Najah marks two decades, this year's event will bring together more than 100 universities from over 20 countries, giving students the opportunity to speak directly with admissions representatives and explore undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, scholarships and international study pathways.

Najah Abu Dhabi has also been extended to four days in 2026, with a series of enhancements designed specifically to make access easier for school groups and enhance their experience throughout the visit.

Dima Al Sadi, Portfolio Manager, Najah Expo, said:“The 20th edition of Najah is an important milestone for us as organisers, but the real significance lies in what those 20 years have meant. Over the years, the event has been a platform for thousands of conversations that have helped students and families make more informed decisions about their future.”

She added:“We are seeing a fundamental shift in higher education, and the choices facing students are becoming more complex by the day. Selecting an institution is only part of the decision. Students are also weighing the skills that will prepare them for the future, emerging career opportunities and the global pathways their qualifications can open up. Najah gives them a unique setting to engage directly with leading experts and international education institutions, and to gain the clarity they need to make choices that best suit their educational journey.”

Najah Comes to Al Ain for the First Time

The inaugural Najah Al Ain will take place on 2 & 3 November at ADNEC Centre Al Ain, bringing together more than 50 local and international universities. It will give students and parents the opportunity to explore the latest higher education opportunities in the UAE and overseas in person, while accessing trusted guidance on admissions, scholarships and study options.

The event will host higher education institutions from more than 10 countries, including the UAE, the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Hungary and Malaysia.

Al Sadi concluded:“Launching Najah Al Ain is a natural next step in Najah's growth. The city has a strong student and school community, and bringing universities directly to them makes educational opportunities easier to access. We want students to explore their options, speak to the right people and leave with a clearer sense of what comes next.”

Registration for Najah 2026 is free.

Students, parents, teachers and counsellors can register in advance to attend Najah Abu Dhabi, Najah Dubai and Najah Al Ain via these links:

Najah Abu Dhabi:

Najah Dubai:

Najah Al Ain:

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Najah Abu Dhabi18–21 October 2026ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi

Najah Dubai25–27 October 2026Dubai World Trade Centre

Najah Al Ain2 & 3 November 2026ADNEC Centre Al Ain

About Najah:

Najah is the region's leading higher education fair, connecting students, parents, teachers and counsellors with universities and higher education institutions from the UAE and around the world. Through face-to-face meetings with admissions teams, scholarship information, seminars and practical guidance, Najah helps students explore their options and make more informed decisions about their academic future.