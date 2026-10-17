Najah Expands Its Footprint In Step With The UAE's Rapidly Evolving Higher Education Landscape
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Opening in Abu Dhabi on 18 October with strategic support from the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
18–21 October 2026
ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi Najah Dubai
25–27 October 2026
Dubai World Trade Centre Najah Al Ain
2 & 3 November 2026
ADNEC Centre Al Ain About Najah: Najah is the region's leading higher education fair, connecting students, parents, teachers and counsellors with universities and higher education institutions from the UAE and around the world. Through face-to-face meetings with admissions teams, scholarship information, seminars and practical guidance, Najah helps students explore their options and make more informed decisions about their academic future.
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Brings together 100 local and international universities from 20 countries.
Makes its Al Ain debut, alongside returning editions in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Najah Abu Dhabi marks its 20th edition with an expanded four-day format.
Najah Al Ain launches for the first time on 2 & 3 November 2026.
The Najah series connects students and families with the latest programmes and opportunities offered by universities in the UAE and around the world.
18–21 October 2026
ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi Najah Dubai
25–27 October 2026
Dubai World Trade Centre Najah Al Ain
2 & 3 November 2026
ADNEC Centre Al Ain About Najah: Najah is the region's leading higher education fair, connecting students, parents, teachers and counsellors with universities and higher education institutions from the UAE and around the world. Through face-to-face meetings with admissions teams, scholarship information, seminars and practical guidance, Najah helps students explore their options and make more informed decisions about their academic future.
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