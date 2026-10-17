Kerala Bride Sends Heartfelt Wedding Invitation To UP CM Yogi

In a heartfelt gesture bridging distant states, a young bride-to-be from Kerala has sent a handwritten, two-page wedding invitation to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking his blessings as she prepares to begin a new chapter of her life. The bride, Arundhati, who regards Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as an elder brother and personal mentor, recounted in her letter how a childhood video of him permanently reshaped her understanding of emotional resilience.

Arundhati is scheduled to tie the knot with Rahul on December 20 at the Green Park Convention Centre in Aluva, Kerala.

A Turning Point on Emotional Strength

Recalling a personal struggle from her early years, Arundhati wrote that she once viewed shedding tears over small matters as a personal flaw. Influenced by peers who suggested that emotional restraint was essential to being strong, she often questioned whether an emotional person could ever be truly resilient. Her perspective shifted after her cousin showed her a video of Yogi Adityanath visibly emotional during an address. Her cousin advised her to draw inspiration from him, noting that one can be deeply sensitive and yet remarkably strong. The moment became a turning point for Arundhati, dispelling the belief that tears signify frailty.

"Whenever I doubt myself, your journey inspires me to keep moving forward," Arundhati stated in her letter, adding that she learned true strength lies not in suppressing emotions, but in rising after a fall, confronting challenges with conviction, and fulfilling one's responsibilities.

An Elder Brother's Blessings Sought

Addressing the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister as an elder brother, she wrote: "To me, you are much more than a leader. I have always seen you as an elder brother whose journey has given me courage and inspiration."

Acknowledging the Chief Minister's demanding public commitments, Arundhati mentioned that while his presence at the ceremony would be an immense honour, even a message of blessings and good wishes from him would be priceless for the couple as they embark on a new chapter of life.

(ANI)

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