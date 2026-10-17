Durga Puja: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For CR Park, GK-II

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of Durga Puja celebrations in Chittaranjan Park (CR Park), Greater Kailash-II and adjoining areas of South Delhi from October 16 to 20, with restrictions in place daily from 4 pm to midnight.

According to the advisory, a large number of devotees and visitors from Delhi and adjoining areas are expected to visit the Puja pandals. As the pandals are located in residential colonies with limited road space and no designated visitor parking areas, heavy footfall and traffic congestion are expected during the evening hours.

Private vehicles of visitors and devotees will not be allowed to enter CR Park and Greater Kailash-II during the restriction hours.

Affected Roads and Stretches

The traffic police have identified several roads and stretches likely to be affected, including the Outer Ring Road between Vasant Vihar and Modi Mill Flyover; Lala Lajpat Rai Marg near CR Park; August Kranti Marg between Ring Road and Outer Ring Road; and Mehrauli-Badarpur Road between Khanpur and Jamia Hamdard.

Other affected stretches include Guru Ravidas Marg between DDA Flats, Kalkaji, and Jamia Hamdard; Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg between Khanpur and Chirag Delhi Flyover; Josip Broz Tito Marg between Chirag Delhi Flyover and Moolchand Flyover; and internal roads around CR Park and Greater Kailash-II.

Advisory for Commuters and Visitors

Commuters and devotees have been advised to use the Delhi Metro to reach the Puja pandals. Taxi and auto-rickshaw drop-off points have been designated at Greater Kailash and Nehru Enclave Metro stations, from where visitors can proceed to the pandals.

The advisory stated that unauthorised parking would not be permitted in or around the affected areas. Vehicles parked illegally or found obstructing traffic would be towed away and prosecuted as per law.

The Delhi Traffic Police has urged commuters to plan their journeys in advance, start early, allow additional travel time and avoid the affected roads unless necessary.

Commuters have also been advised against stopping taxis or auto-rickshaws on main carriageways to drop passengers.

The traffic police has appealed to all road users to follow traffic regulations, comply with directions issued by personnel on duty and cooperate with them to ensure smooth traffic movement during the Durga Puja celebrations. (ANI)

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