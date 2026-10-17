Gripfactory Expands Anti-Slip Services To Melbourne And Sydney As Surface Safety Gains Attention

MENAFN - GetNews) GripFactory expands anti-slip services to Melbourne and Sydney, supporting safer commercial, industrial and aquatic surfaces across Australia.

PERTH, Western Australia - October 17, 2026 - GripFactory AntiSlip Australia has announced the expansion of its anti-slip services into Melbourne and Sydney, extending its support for businesses and property operators managing slip risks across commercial, industrial and aquatic environments.

The expansion comes as facility managers, strata managers and safety officers continue to face the practical challenge of maintaining safe walking surfaces in areas exposed to water, heavy foot traffic, weather and daily wear. GripFactory provides surface treatments and related products for locations including pools, warehouses, public spaces and other high-use areas.

Surface Safety Remains a Practical Issue for Property Operators

Slippery surfaces can occur for many reasons, including moisture, smooth finishes, surface wear and contamination. The risk can become more difficult to manage in places where large numbers of people use the same floors, stairs, ramps, or walkways.

For property and facility managers, addressing these areas can involve more than simply placing warning signs. The condition and type of surface, expected foot traffic and surrounding environment can all affect the approach used to improve slip resistance.

GripFactory's service expansion gives customers in Melbourne and Sydney access to specialist surface treatments alongside its existing Australian operations.

The company provides anti-slip solutions for different surface types and environments across Australia, with options designed for commercial, industrial and public applications

Treatments Designed for Different Surface Conditions

Anti-slip treatments can vary consderably depending on the material being treated and the conditions in which the surface is used.

GripFactory's range includes treatments for tiles, concrete, stone, timber, metal, epoxy and other surfaces. Its services also cover areas where maintaining the existing appearance of a surface may be important.

The company provides anti slip coatings for selected applications, including wet areas and smooth surfaces. Other options include anti-slip liquids, tapes, plates and stair products.

The company also offers on-site floor testing and professional application services. According to GripFactory, testing can be used to measure slip resistance and help determine whether a surface meets applicable Australian Standards before a treatment is selected.

This approach is particularly relevant for larger commercial and industrial sites, where surface conditions can differ from one area to another.

Melbourne and Sydney Added to Growing Australian Service Coverage

With the Melbourne and Sydney expansion, GripFactory is extending access to its services in two of Australia's largest metropolitan markets.

The company says its Australian customer base includes strata managers, facility managers, safety officers and other organisations responsible for maintaining shared or high-traffic areas.

Aquatic facilities are among the environments where surface safety can be a regular concern. Swimming pools, changing areas and other wet locations can require solutions suited to frequent exposure to water while still considering cleaning and maintenance requirements.

For industrial and commercial properties, the focus may instead be on stairs, walkways, platforms, warehouses and other areas exposed to repeated use.

GripFactory's broader range of slip-resistant flooring solutions is intended to address these different requirements rather than applying one treatment to every type of surface.

About the Company

GripFactory provides anti-slip products, surface treatments, testing and professional application services for residential, commercial and industrial environments. Its solutions cover surfaces including tiles, concrete, timber, stone, epoxy and metal.