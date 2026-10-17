Kathryn Porritt Opens Applications For The Two Advisory Rooms Behind A Decade Of Expert Repositioning

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - October 17, 2026 - Iconic Empire, the luxury and premium strategy company founded by Kathryn Porritt, has opened applications for its two advisory rooms, the Iconic Boardroom and The Atelier. The two rooms carry the methodology the company has used for ten years with hundreds of experts across more than twenty-five industries, and both are admitted by application only.

The rooms differ in who holds the tools rather than in what is taught. The Iconic Boardroom runs six months from $12,500 and takes participants through the work in a group setting. The Atelier runs four months from $85,000 and has the Iconic Empire team build the positioning, the offer architecture, the pricing model and the sales materials inside the client's business. Both rooms are set out on the company's work with us page.

What the rooms are built to change

Iconic Empire's stated position is that expert practices have been taught to grow the way consumer businesses grow, and that the model was never designed for them.

"There is nothing wrong with your offer. It works. It sells. Your clients get extraordinary results, and the money is real. It is also far smaller than it could be," the company's offer page reads. "The same expertise, framed the way the wealthiest buyers expect to be sold to, is worth five, ten, twenty times what you are charging for it now."

The company publishes the arithmetic it teaches rather than describing it in general terms. "Sell six to eight engagements a year at $250,000," its work with us page states. "That is a business turning over a million and a half to two million dollars, with a handful of clients, almost no team, and margins the volume world never sees."

The record behind the method

Porritt describes the approach as descension, the practice of establishing authority at the apex of a market and scaling down from it rather than climbing toward it from an entry-level offer.

Iconic Empire reports ten years of the work across more than twenty-five industries, "with hundreds of experts who walked in selling at five and twenty thousand and walked out commanding a hundred thousand, a quarter of a million, a million dollars a client." The company names coaching, consulting, health, spirituality, wealth, film and law among the sectors where it has applied the model.

Clients published on the same page include Ryll Burgin-Doyle, an industry consultant who says that "in the last two weeks, we have signed two clients at $500K each", and Lindsay Mustain, a human resources specialist who describes moving from mass-market work to "charging hundreds of thousands in each transaction."

Eric Lochtefeld, who the company's results page says has founded or co-founded 23 entities exceeding $300 million in revenue, describes Porritt as "the best marketing mind that I have ever worked with in 25 years of running businesses."

Who the rooms are not for

The company is explicit about exclusion, which it treats as a condition of the method rather than a marketing device.

"Both rooms are for the genuine master with decades of depth and a body of work that speaks for itself, who is ready to be positioned where they belong," the offer page states. "They are not for the expert still building their first credibility, and not for anyone chasing a quick win."

Applications are read by the Iconic Empire team, which says it replies either with the room that fits or with the assessment that it is not yet the applicant's time.

Availability

Applications for the Iconic Boardroom and The Atelier are open at . Details of both rooms are at .

About Iconic Empire

Iconic Empire is a luxury and premium strategy company for expert brands, founded by Kathryn Porritt and based in Brisbane, Australia, serving clients globally. It works with experts, authors, speakers and chief executives to build premium positioning and commissioned offers through two rooms, the Iconic Boardroom and the Atelier, both by application. Kathryn Porritt is the founder and chief executive of Iconic Empire and an investor in elite personal brands. More information is available at .