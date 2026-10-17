Renu Medical & Spa Nurse Practitioner Kasi Hudson Earns Dermatology Certification

MENAFN - GetNews)ReNu Medical & SpaReNu Medical & Spa Nurse Practitioner Kasi Hudson Earns Dermatology Certification

PITTSBURG, Kan. - October 17, 2026 - Kasi Hudson, APRN, DCNP, has earned the Dermatology Certified Nurse Practitioner (DCNP) credential from the Dermatology Nursing Certification Board. Hudson practices at ReNu Medical & Spa in Pittsburg, founded by Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos, MD, a board-certified family medicine physician.

The certification recognizes Hudson's specialized knowledge in dermatologic care and her continued professional development. She has worked at ReNu Medical & Spa for more than six years and says serving the community where she grew up has made the work especially meaningful.

“I have been at ReNu for over six years, and growing up in the area, it has been rewarding to serve our community with the specialized care that we provide in our office,” Hudson said.

Kasi Hudson Provides Dermatology Care Close to Home

At ReNu Medical & Spa, Hudson sees patients for dermatologic concerns including acne, eczema, psoriasis, rosacea, and skin cancer screening. Her DCNP credential adds to her professional qualifications and supports the practice's work to make dermatology services accessible to patients in Pittsburg, Southeast Kansas, Southwest Missouri, and nearby communities.

ReNu Medical & Spa offers medical dermatology alongside cosmetic treatments and medical spa services. For patients outside major metropolitan areas, access to trained healthcare professionals can help make skin concerns easier to discuss and evaluate without traveling as far for care.

A Professional Milestone for Hudson and ReNu Medical & Spa

Hudson's certification marks an individual professional achievement and reflects her commitment to ongoing education in dermatology. Dr. Youtsos and the ReNu Medical & Spa team congratulate Hudson on the milestone and recognize the value of continued learning in supporting patient care.

A board-certified family medicine physician and melanoma survivor, Dr. Youtsos has made skin cancer awareness and early detection a focus of her work. Hudson's certification supports that focus at ReNu Medical & Spa, where patients can access dermatology services close to home.

“Please join us in congratulating Kasi Hudson on passing her Dermatology Boards and becoming a Board Certified Dermatology Nurse Practitioner,” Dr. Youtsos said.“This outstanding achievement reflects Kasi's dedication to advanced dermatology care and the patients we are privileged to serve throughout Pittsburg, Southeast Kansas, and Southwest Missouri.”

Appointments at ReNu Medical & Spa

Hudson is currently accepting new patients. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (620) 308-6123 or visiting

About ReNu Medical & Spa

ReNu Medical & Spa is a medical and wellness practice serving Pittsburg, Southeast Kansas, Southwest Missouri, and surrounding communities. Founded by Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos, the practice provides medical dermatology, cosmetic treatments, and spa services with an emphasis on personalized patient care and professional expertise.

For more information, visit