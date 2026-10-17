MENAFN - GetNews)On October 16, Forbes China published an article titled "Liu Yuan, the Young Tech Investment Leader: A New $10 Billion Gambit in Computing Infrastructure." The full article follows:

Liu Yuan, who recently stepped down as chairman of the board of Hong Kong-listed Zhongju Investment (01959), is embarking on a new venture. He is establishing an investment group and has reportedly completed the registration of US$10 billion in personally contributed capital. The group plans to pursue investment opportunities worldwide.

The scale of this personal capital commitment has brought the low-profile investor back into the financial spotlight. A review of Liu's career, from Singapore to Hong Kong and from semiconductor computing infrastructure to cross-border capital markets, reveals a series of investments aligned with pivotal stages of industrial transformation. Behind these decisions lies his understanding of the underlying technologies and commercial dynamics shaping emerging industries.

For Liu, stepping down as chairman of a listed company does not signal an exit. Consistent with his long-term investment philosophy, the move appears to represent a deliberate strategic transition, allowing him to concentrate resources on opportunities across a broader global landscape.

01. Singapore: Laying the Foundations for the Computing Revolution

As a technology investor born in the 1990s, Liu reflects many characteristics of a younger generation of investment professionals: familiarity with emerging technologies, an international outlook and an understanding of the industrial dynamics of the AI era. What distinguishes him, however, is the practical experience behind his investment decisions. His independent analytical framework was developed not simply through research reports, but through years of direct engagement with research teams and industry participants.

Liu Yuan

Liu's investment journey began in Singapore. From 2018 to 2019, he served as Senior Director of Technology Investment and Strategic Planning at Blue Canyon in Singapore. At the time, he was already exploring hard technology, a sector that had yet to attract widespread mainstream investment.

Global capital was still pursuing the final wave of growth in the mobile internet economy, while computing infrastructure, general-purpose large language models and intelligent robotics remained at relatively early stages of development. At just 28, Liu recognized the long-term transformative potential of these emerging technologies.

During this period, Liu became deeply involved in investments across semiconductors, general-purpose computing infrastructure and intelligent robotics. Through extensive industrial due diligence and project evaluation, he developed a comprehensive framework for assessing the value of hard technology assets.

He came to believe that successful technology investment was not about chasing popular concepts, but about identifying essential infrastructure early and understanding how computing assets could be deployed commercially to generate sustainable cash flow.

Guided by this approach, Liu began building positions in computing infrastructure through direct development and equity investments, well before large language models, computing power and AI agents became widely recognized investment themes. These early moves positioned him to benefit from the infrastructure demands of the AI era.

Several years later, the rapid expansion of the AI industry in 2023 validated his strategy. Global computing resources became increasingly scarce and strategically valuable.

Through long-term computing capacity leasing operations and the sale of entire computing center assets, Liu reportedly generated investment gains exceeding US$4 billion.

These investments not only established his position in computing infrastructure but also contributed to cumulative investment returns approaching US$10 billion across subsequent technology and capital market cycles, according to the article.

While computing infrastructure has remained a central theme throughout Liu's investment career, identifying cross-border investment and financing opportunities has been another defining focus.

His approach to international finance took shape during his years in Singapore. From 2020 to 2021, he founded Binhai Ruice Consulting, serving as Chief Administrative Officer and Founding Partner.

Working with multinational companies and entrepreneurial teams, Liu addressed complex challenges involving the transformation of advanced technologies into compliant, investable assets and the optimization of cross-border structures for equity ownership, intellectual property and capital flows.

Through repeated analysis and practical implementation, he developed a distinctive methodology for international investment and financing. This experience enabled him to move beyond the role of a conventional investor and become an architect of complex capital structures.

His years in Singapore equipped him with both expertise in hard technology and a framework for navigating cross-border finance. When he subsequently moved to Hong Kong, the city's international financial environment provided an opportunity to apply and refine these capabilities on a larger scale.

02. Hong Kong: Navigating the Global Capital Markets

In 2021, Liu shifted his investment focus to Hong Kong, joining Huatong Securities International Limited as a partner responsible for the strategy and execution of cross-border investment and financing activities.

At the time, Hong Kong's capital markets were experiencing two major trends: the return of Chinese companies listed overseas and growing activity in cross-border mergers, acquisitions and financing.

Liu identified opportunities arising from these developments and moved beyond conventional financial investment to participate directly in complex transactions involving the return of overseas-listed Chinese companies, cross-border mergers and acquisitions, and special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs).

These transactions, often involving billions of dollars, required an understanding of international regulatory frameworks, financial structures and strategic execution.

Large-scale asset restructurings and cross-border listing projects also accelerated Liu's accumulation of investment capital. His experience in Hong Kong revealed what he considered a structural gap in the market.

In his view, Hong Kong's global connectivity was often reflected primarily in the movement of capital rather than the deeper integration of international technologies with industrial development.

Liu sought to bridge that gap by connecting advanced overseas technologies with China's industrial markets.

This ambition eventually led him to Zhongju Investment.

In March 2026, the Hong Kong-listed company announced Liu's appointment as chairman of its board of directors. For the investor born in the 1990s, the position provided a platform for bringing together his industrial insights and capital market expertise.

Announcement issued by Zhongju Investment

After taking office, Liu quickly established three strategic priorities for Zhongju Investment: the commercialization of AI agents and foundation models, the scalable deployment of embodied intelligence and robotic systems, and the development of key segments of the low-altitude economy.

In addition, "blockchain + payments" was positioned as a cross-sector enabling layer, providing verifiable on-chain collaboration and high-frequency settlement capabilities across these three areas.

While defining a strategy is important, execution ultimately determines its effectiveness.

At this stage, Liu's role evolved from directly managing individual transactions to designing the broader system through which technology, capital and industry could interact.

Rather than personally overseeing every investment, he focused on establishing the structures, processes and strategic connections needed to support continuous value creation.

The speed of implementation was particularly notable. Under Liu's leadership, Zhongju Investment reportedly completed a comprehensive transition from a listed company dominated by traditional businesses to an "AI + Industrial Investment Platform" within just three months.

This transformation reflected not only execution capabilities but also a different model of technology investment, in which investors seek to accelerate industrial commercialization and build integrated business ecosystems rather than focus exclusively on financial returns.

In three months, the company underwent a significant strategic transformation, providing an opportunity to test Liu's investment methodology in practice.

In June 2026, after establishing the company's new strategic direction, Liu voluntarily resigned as chairman of the board.

For him, the transition marked the completion of one stage and the beginning of another. The strategic framework he introduced at Zhongju Investment was intended to remain a foundation for the company's future development.

03. Bridging Technology and Industry: Industrial Value First, Infrastructure as the Foundation

Behind Liu's investment returns lies a consistent focus on the fundamental dynamics of industrial development.

While many investors concentrate on identifying the fastest-growing companies, Liu places greater emphasis on industries capable of sustaining growth over longer periods.

He believes that individual companies are often constrained by economic and business cycles, while industries aligned with structural technological change may retain their relevance for a decade or longer.

This industry-first philosophy has become particularly apparent during the rapid development of large language models.

As technology companies compete to build larger and more powerful AI models, Liu has shifted his attention from what AI systems can say to what they can accomplish.

Rather than focusing on impressive demonstrations, he prioritizes the integration of AI into practical industrial workflows.

He also views computing power as the electricity of the AI era and digital infrastructure as an essential resource for the future economy.

Consequently, his AI investment strategy places particular emphasis on infrastructure and the foundational capabilities of the digital economy that can generate recurring cash flow.

Based on this philosophy, Liu has developed investment selection criteria that differ from those commonly applied in speculative technology markets.

While some investors focus on rising valuations and potential gains between financing rounds, Liu repeatedly asks a more fundamental question:

"Does the technology create genuine industrial value?"

He has little interest in pursuing short-term profits from temporary market enthusiasm. Instead, he aims to participate in building sustainable industries.

This conviction is grounded in his understanding of technology commercialization: without supporting cash flow, even promising technologies may struggle to sustain long-term development.

Liu combines the analytical discipline of a technology specialist with the commercial judgment of an experienced capital markets professional.

He evaluates projects through measurable indicators, including computing capacity utilization, AI agent collaboration efficiency, enterprise deployment costs, and payment and settlement efficiency.

Most importantly, he examines whether the integration of AI into real business processes can deliver tangible improvements in cash flow.

This rigorous approach to financial and operational assessment serves as a risk-control framework for his investment decisions.

Despite his investment experience, Liu continues to emphasize respect for market forces and risk.

"Technology investment must always respect the market and respect risk," he often says.

Accordingly, he avoids short-term speculative gains in favor of sustainable growth supported by long-term industrial value.

From Singapore to Hong Kong, and from industrial research to sophisticated capital transactions, Liu has completed a remarkable professional transformation in less than a decade.

He has evolved from a technology-focused investor into a financial leader combining industrial expertise, capital market capabilities and a global perspective.

His career also reflects a broader investment principle: investors who help shape technological change do not wait until an industry becomes fashionable. They identify its underlying potential and establish their positions before the market fully recognizes the opportunity.

For Liu Yuan, a new chapter is now unfolding, and his next major investment decisions may still lie ahead.

About Forbes China

Forbes China is the Chinese-language business and financial media platform operating under the Forbes brand. Forbes Media was founded in New York in 1917.

Guided by a commitment to entrepreneurship and wealth creation, Forbes promotes entrepreneurial thinking and innovation. Its distinctive approach to business journalism has become widely recognized, while its rankings are often regarded as indicators of economic trends and wealth creation.

Forbes entered the Chinese market in April 2003. Upholding the entrepreneurial spirit of its parent publication, Forbes China has sought to provide business insights and resources for senior corporate decision-makers, entrepreneurs and business leaders in China.

Over the years, it has developed and operated an influential multimedia platform and produced a range of rankings, including the Forbes China Rich List.

In 2016, Forbes restructured its China operations with the aim of integrating the platform more closely into the global Forbes network, communicating the Forbes philosophy more effectively, and creating value for entrepreneurship, innovation and wealth creation in China.