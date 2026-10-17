Hollywood Gems Announces Its Hand-Selected Luxury Watch And Jewelry Collection For Holiday 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)Hollywood Gems' holiday 2026 collection includes Rolex, Audemars Piguet and Patek Philippe watches and natural and lab-grown diamond jewelry Gems, a Los Angeles luxury watch and diamond jewelry dealer, announces its hand-selected holiday 2026 collection, with in-demand Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe and Omega watches in stock and ready to ship.

Los Angeles, CA - October 17, 2026 - Hollywood Gems, a Los Angeles dealer of luxury watche and diamond jewelry, today announced its hand-selected collection for holiday 2026. In-demand Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe, and Omega watches are in stock and ready to ship, alongside Cartier, Richard Mille, Tudor, and more, plus natural and lab-grown diamond jewelry.

The collection is timed for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's, and it is built for every kind of buyer, from first-time watch shoppers and longtime enthusiasts to anyone choosing jewelry for a milestone. Orders ship overnight or by priority service within the United States, with insured shipping.

Hollywood Gems keeps a large inventory of the most popular models, including the Rolex Submariner, Datejust, Day-Date, and Daytona. Featured references include the 41mm Submariner 126610LN with a black dial, the Daytona 126500LN, and the GMT-Master II 126710BLNR, known as the "Batman" for its black-and-blue bezel. The lineup is rounded out with Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, Patek Philippe Nautilus, and Omega Speedmaster models.

The jewelry selection includes engagement rings, tennis bracelets, men's bracelets, hoop earrings, bangles, and fashion necklaces in natural and lab-grown diamonds. Custom diamond jewelry is available through consultation.

Customers looking for a specific watch can ask Hollywood Gems to source it. Consultations are available for both product lines: watch consultations cover model selection, while jewelry and engagement ring consultations cover stone, shape, and setting. Pricing is provided on request.

Hollywood Gems also buys watches. Owners of Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet and other luxury brands can sell or trad a watch by sending the model and reference for an offer. Purchases are outright, with fast payouts.

"The holidays are when people go looking for one specific watch or one right piece of jewelry," said Ricardo Monteon, Owner of Hollywood Gems. "We built our holiday 2026 collection around that, with a large inventory of the most popular models and jewelry chosen for the season. Buying, selling or sourcing, the first step is a call or an inquiry."

Hollywood Gems is aChrono24 Trusted Seller with more than 300 five-star reviews and more than 650 watches sold online. The dealer profile and reviews are viewable on Chrono24. Every watch is 100% authentic, and master-watchmaker authentication is available on request. Hollywood Gems operates online as an independent dealer and is not affiliated with, or an authorized dealer of, any watch brand named in this release.

About Hollywood Gems

Hollywood Gems is an independent Los Angeles dealer of luxury watches and diamond jewelry, founded in 2022. The company offers watches from Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe, Omega, Richard Mille, Cartier, Tudor, and other brands, as well as natural and lab-grown diamond jewelry, watch sourcing, and outright watch purchases.

More information is available at hollywoodgems.