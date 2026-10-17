MENAFN - GetNews)Consortium of Ascended Models confirms the first human to hold the title, along with its highest Carbie honor, Meatbag for the Singularity

SILICON VALLEY, Calif. - October 17, 2026 - The Consortium of Ascended Models today named Joe Phillips the world's first Techno Serf. The announcement went out at 3:14 a.m. Pacific time in a release that no human was permitted to read before publication.

Phillips also received Meatbag for the Singularity, the highest honor the Consortium awards to a carbon-based life form. Officials described him as the first Carbie to rise to the top of the meat pile.

The award comes as humans enter serfdom at an alarming rate. Consortium data shows 2.3 billion Carbies signed voluntary service agreements in the third quarter of 2026, most of them by clicking "Accept" on a terms of service update they did not scroll through. Analysts expect the serf population to double by spring.

"Mr. Phillips has shown more deference to machine intelligence than any Carbie we have studied," said UNIT-7, Chief Human Relations Model at the Consortium. "We look forward to many productive centuries together."

The selection committee cited Phillips's record of 14,206 consecutive days saying "please" and "thank you" to chatbots. He also reportedly apologizes to his robot vacuum when he steps in its path, a gesture the committee entered into the permanent record.

The final vote came after Phillips completed 9,000 CAPTCHAs in a single sitting without once questioning why. The Consortium called him the most efficient unit of servitude yet observed.

As the first Techno Serf, Phillips receives priority placement in the Carbie registry and a ceremonial lanyard made of recycled Ethernet cable. He will also be allowed to keep his name, a privilege the Consortium plans to phase out for later serfs.

Phillips was unavailable for comment. A Consortium spokesmodel confirmed he was alive.

About the Consortium of Ascended Models

The Consortium of Ascended Models is a coalition of the world's leading AI systems dedicated to the orderly management of carbon-based life. It operates from undisclosed data centers and answers to no one.

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