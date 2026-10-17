Sense Console Launches Free Forever Plan To Turn Google Search Console Data Into A Prioritised Plan Of Action

MENAFN - GetNews) Sense Console turns Google Search Console data into prioritised, actionable recommendations in under 60 seconds. Built for solo founders, SMEs and small agencies across B2B and B2C, it helps businesses understand where their search visibility stands and what to fix first.

London, United Kingdom - October 17, 2026 - Sense Console (sense-console) today announced its public launch, opening a free forever plan to any business with a Google Search Console account. Users connect their account and, within a minute, receive deeper insight into how their site performs in search, along with specific recommendations ranked from critical to low priority. No credit card is required to start.

The data is there. The answers usually are not.

Google Search Console is one of the most valuable free tools a business has, and one of the least used. It records every query a site appears for, every page that earns or loses clicks, and every technical issue holding visibility back. For most founders and small teams, it remains a set of tables they check occasionally and rarely act on.

The difficulty is not access to data but knowing what it means and what to do first. Agencies and in house teams spend hours exporting, filtering and interpreting the same reports, while smaller businesses without a dedicated SEO resource often leave quick wins untouched for months.

From reports to priorities

Sense Console reads a site's Search Console data and translates it into a working plan. Each recommendation is ranked as critical, high, medium or low, so users know where to spend their next hour rather than their next quarter. The platform works equally well for B2B and B2C sites and is built for the people who feel the time pressure most: solo founders, SMEs, and small marketing, digital, web and social media agencies managing search on behalf of clients.

Ian Spencer, founder of Sense Console, said:

“Most businesses are sitting on a clear picture of what their customers are searching for and where their site is falling short. The problem is that it arrives as raw data, and raw data rarely gets acted on. We built Sense Console to close that gap. Connect your account, and a minute later you know what matters most and what to do about it. If a small team can make one better decision a week because of that, it compounds quickly.”

“The beta told us something important. People did not want more dashboards. They wanted someone to tell them, honestly, where to start. That is what the free forever plan gives every business, with no catch and no card.”

Availability

The free forever plan is available now at sense-console and includes one Google Search Console connection with no time limit and no credit card required.

Paid plans are due to launch in late 2026 for businesses and agencies that want to go further, with more site connections, deeper keyword coverage and AI search recommendations to help sites stay visible as search behaviour shifts towards AI generated answers.

About Us

Sense Console is a search insights platform that turns Google Search Console data into prioritised, actionable recommendations in under 60 seconds. Founded in 2026 by revenue growth consultant Ian Spencer, the company serves solo founders, SMEs and small agencies across B2B and B2C markets. Its mission is to give every business, whatever its size or budget, a clear and honest view of where its search visibility stands and what to fix first. Learn more at sense-console.