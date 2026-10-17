Bonnie Crombie Leads Mississauga Mayoral Poll Ahead Of Advance Voting

MENAFN - GetNews)This campaign has been building momentum all summer because Bonnie is talking about the things Mississauga residents care aboutA new Mainstreet Research poll puts Bonnie Crombie at 30.4 per cent among decided voters, ahead of incumbent Mayor Carolyn Parrish at 27.6 per cent, after a summer in which the two were effectively tied. Her campaign credits her focus on keeping taxes low, supporting first responders and a subway extension. With advance voting about to begin, it says the race will be close and it will keep working for every vote through October 26.

Mississauga, Ontario - 17th October, 2026 - New Mainstreet Research poll puts Crombie ahead of incumbent Carolyn Parrish after a summer-long dead heat

A Mainstreet Research poll released as the Mississauga campaign enters its final weeks puts former mayor Bonnie Crombie at 30.4 per cent among decided voters, ahead of incumbent Mayor Carolyn Parrish at 27.6 per cent. The race had been effectively tied for months: Liaison Strategies had the two even in August, and Pallas Data called it a“genuine two-way” race in September.

Her campaign credits the shift to her focus on keeping taxes low, supporting first responders and extending the subway. It says the race will be close and that it will keep working for every vote through election day on October 26.

With the campaign entering its final weeks, Bonnie Crombie has moved ahead of incumbent Mayor Carolyn Parrish, according to a Mainstreet Research poll highlighted by her campaign. The two had been in a dead heat all summer.

The poll puts Crombie at 30.4 per cent among decided voters and Parrish at 27.6 per cent. The campaign says no other candidate comes close.

The result marks a shift in a race that had been effectively tied for months. A Liaison Strategies poll in August had Crombie and Parrish tied, and in September Pallas Data described the contest as a“genuine two-way” race.

The campaign says Crombie now holds a narrow lead and is the only candidate who can bring change to the mayor's office. It credits her momentum to a focus on issues residents care about: making life more affordable by keeping taxes low, supporting first responders to keep communities safe, and getting the city moving again with a subway extension.

With advance voting about to begin, the campaign acknowledged the race will be close.“We are taking absolutely nothing for granted,” it said, adding that Crombie and her team will keep working for every vote, in every neighbourhood, through to election day on October 26.

About Bonnie Crombie

Bonnie Crombie is a business leader and experienced public servant who was Mayor of Mississauga from 2014 to 2024. She won three straight city-wide elections, with 64 per cent of the vote in 2014, 77 per cent in 2018 and 79 per cent in 2022. Before that, she represented Ward 5 on Mississauga City Council and Peel Regional Council from 2011 to 2014, and was the Member of Parliament for Mississauga-Streetsville from 2008 to 2011. She led the Ontario Liberal Party from 2023 to 2026; under her leadership it won 30 per cent of the vote and regained official party status.

As mayor, she advanced the Hazel McCallion LRT, launched Mississauga's first city-wide housing strategy and attracted new investment. Earlier in her career she held senior roles at McDonald's, The Walt Disney Company and the Insurance Bureau of Canada. She holds an Honours BA from the University of Toronto and an MBA from York University's Schulich School of Business. She is a mother of three and a new grandmother, and has lived in Mississauga for nearly three decades.